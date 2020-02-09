Justin Anderson talks about the season of Margot Robbie & # 39; s Platinum Awards

Justin Anderson You may have moved to Nashville, but that does not mean that your clients on list A do not have their hair coloring experience.

During an exclusive chat with E! News, the Very cavallari The hair colorist of stars and celebrities talked about his great move to Music City. While the movement provided more quality time with best friends Kristin Cavallari Y Jay cutlerHe made it clear that he has not abandoned his big clients in Los Angeles.

"I've really been flying home almost every week to serve customers," Anderson explained. "And now I have a system where I know when everyone is ready for their roots to take root. So, I fly home."

Like E! Readers surely know, Anderson works with almost "all the biggest blondes in Hollywood," including Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler and many more Therefore, being the prize season, it was not surprising to know that Anderson played an important role in many red carpet looks.

Case in point: the new E! The personality is the genius behind Robbie's "super, super platinum,quot; hair.