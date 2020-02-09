Justin Anderson talks about the season of Margot Robbie & # 39; s Platinum Awards

Justin Anderson You may have moved to Nashville, but that does not mean that your clients on list A do not have their hair coloring experience.
During an exclusive chat with E! News, the Very cavallari The hair colorist of stars and celebrities talked about his great move to Music City. While the movement provided more quality time with best friends Kristin Cavallari Y Jay cutlerHe made it clear that he has not abandoned his big clients in Los Angeles.
"I've really been flying home almost every week to serve customers," Anderson explained. "And now I have a system where I know when everyone is ready for their roots to take root. So, I fly home."
Like E! Readers surely know, Anderson works with almost "all the biggest blondes in Hollywood," including Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler and many more Therefore, being the prize season, it was not surprising to know that Anderson played an important role in many red carpet looks.
Case in point: the new E! The personality is the genius behind Robbie's "super, super platinum,quot; hair.
"I just made Margot Robbie super, super platinum for the Golden Globes and entering the Oscar season," dpHUE's Blonding Brush partner shared. "We kept a darker root in her hair to maintain her modern appearance."
And while the Bomb The star almost always looks great on the red carpets, Anderson said he was particularly excited for her in this awards season. Why? Well, because he thinks the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actress is having a "great fashion moment,quot; in particular.
"I'm excited to see what happens to her at the Oscars. I think she's really having a great fashion moment," said the new arrival of Very Cavallari. "You know, she is always dressed by Chanel, but she simply does it as a young, somewhat nervous and modern Chanel, which is fun to watch."
We couldn't agree more with Anderson!
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Of course, Robbie's hair is not the only famous strand that Anderson has touched in this awards season. Specifically, the In the chair with Justin Anderson The host only had good things to say about Aniston.
"Jennifer Aniston is a client of mine forever and I love her. I love how she keeps her hair as consistent, like that kind of California beach color," Anderson said in relation to the student Friends. "It's always fun for me to watch the awards season, see what it will wear, how it will get your hair."
2020 has already been a great year for the 50-year-old actress, who was nominated for the 2020 Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her work in The morning show. It was also in the category of Best TV Series, Drama, as it is the producer of Apple TV + success.
