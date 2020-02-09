Jojo Rabbit children have more fun at the Oscars 2020

The world needs more than Archie Yates Y Roman Griffin Davis.

Jojo RabbitThe dynamic duo is assaulting the 2020 Oscars, and they are practically the most adorable couple that has adorned the red carpet so far. Archie and Roman reached E! Giuliana Rancic, where they quickly began to discuss their age, because that's what the Oscars are for.

"Well, it's really fun. He's basically the funniest kid … the funniest person of my age I know," Roman shared.

Then Archie intervened: "I am not your age. You are 13 years old." Roman replied: "I'm not 13 years old. You don't even know my age," before clarifying: "I mean my age group."

For the record, Roman is 12 years old and Archie quickly approaches 11.