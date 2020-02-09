Jodie Turner-Smith accused of faking British accent to make her look "more exotic"

%MINIFYHTML680cafdb9747e0f0a2033f0caa6d4d2311% %MINIFYHTML680cafdb9747e0f0a2033f0caa6d4d2312%

WENN / Avalon

According to sources who claim to have known her since her days in Maryland, the model and actress never used a British accent while still living in the city.

Up News Info –

Jodie Turner-Smith He faces new accusations. The words on the street are that the "Queen & Slim"Star is faking her British accent to make her look more exotic than other black people in the Hollywood industry.

According to sources who claimed to have known her since her days in Maryland, Jodie only chose her British accent once she went to Los Angeles to make her look more exotic, as she supposedly believed that exotic blacks are "in" right now in the industry. . The sources also claimed that the model and actress never used a British accent while living in Maryland.

%MINIFYHTML680cafdb9747e0f0a2033f0caa6d4d2313% %MINIFYHTML680cafdb9747e0f0a2033f0caa6d4d2314%

Although Jodie was born in Peterborough, United Kingdom, he moved to the United States with his mother once his parents divorced and spent most of his life there. He attended Gaithersburg High School in Maryland and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2008. He lives in Los Angeles since 2009.

%MINIFYHTML680cafdb9747e0f0a2033f0caa6d4d2315% %MINIFYHTML680cafdb9747e0f0a2033f0caa6d4d2316%

Jodie has not yet responded to the accusations.

Jodie is currently pregnant with her and Joshua JacksonFirst child together. She debuted her belly at a Golden Globe party before 2020 she attended with her actor husband, and seemed to reveal her baby's sex during her appearance on "The Graham Norton Show ". United by Margot Robbie, Jim Carrey and his "Queen & Slim" co-star Daniel KaluuyaHe said about his unborn baby, "I think she is bored … There have been no kicks."

Then he added: "I only have a couple of months left. I think I'm at the finish line. Well, not at the finish line, but very close." This led Jim, who has an adult daughter, to make an ironic impression of an 8-month-old fetus kicking and hitting his amniotic sac in his mother's womb.