Joaquin Phoenix does not waste his moment during the first Oscar victory

Joaquin PhoenixHe won every second of that standing ovation tonight, although there wasn't much time to clap once he finished speaking.
As expected, he won his first Oscar on Sunday night, Best performance of an actor in a leading role for his disturbing turn as a mentally forgotten soul unraveled on a bloody journey to become one of the comic supervillains of all times in Todd Phillips& # 39; jester, which won 11 Oscar nominations and more than $ 1 billion at the global box office.
And Phoenix used his allotted time on stage, and something else, to make a plea in favor of our common humanity.
"I am full of such gratitude at the moment and I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees, or anyone else in this room," he began, "because we share the same love, love for cinema and this way. The expression She has given me the most extraordinary life. I don't know what it would be without her. But I think the best gift she has given me, and many of us in this room, is the opportunity to use our voice for no voice. I have been thinking a lot about some of the distressing problems we face collectively, and I think that sometimes we feel, or make us feel, that we defend different causes. But for me, I see something in common. "
While there are a handful of actors who have been nominated for the Oscars for their performances of the same character, he and Heath Ledger become only the second pair to win, and the first to do so in movies that are not made together. The only other duo that did it was the winner of the Best Actor. Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone in The Godfather and winner of the Best Supporting Actor Robert de Niro, who played Vito Corleone as a younger man, for The Godfather: Part II, both of them
"Actually, I stand on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger," Phoenix said at the SAG Awards last month by paying tribute to his deceased predecessor, who died in January 2008, seven months earlier. The dark knight He left and the compliments began to arrive.
This was the fourth Phoenix nomination, as it had previously been chosen for its supporting role as the "terribly annoying,quot; Commodus in the 2000s Gladiator and best actor for his interpretation of Johnny Cash in 2005 Walk the line, for which he made his own song, and again for his turn as a World War II veterinarian who falls under the domain of the gentle leader of a "religious movement,quot; in 2012 Teacher.
But it was playing the ultimate tragic clown who finally put Phoenix on top, throughout the season. In addition to the SAG and Academy Awards, he won the Golden Globe, Critics & # 39; Choice and the BAFTA Awards.
"It's an exciting time," said the veteran star, who has been acting since he was a child. The Empire movie podcast prior to Jester-the most publicized fall release after winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and becoming extremely controversial even though most people had not seen it yet: in theaters. "Their do not familiar territory for me I feel very comfortable making films that (have) a limited audience and I have been fortunate to continue having the opportunity to make films, even though the films I made do not have as much impact. "
It is not true, but we will let man have his humble fantasy.
The competition that Phoenix overcame this year included Leonardo Dicaprio for Once upon a time … in Hollywood, Antonio Banderas for Pain and glory, Jonathan Pryce for The two potatoes Y Adam Driver for Marriage history.
