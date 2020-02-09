Joaquin Phoenix does not waste his moment during the first Oscar victory

Joaquin PhoenixHe won every second of that standing ovation tonight, although there wasn't much time to clap once he finished speaking.

As expected, he won his first Oscar on Sunday night, Best performance of an actor in a leading role for his disturbing turn as a mentally forgotten soul unraveled on a bloody journey to become one of the comic supervillains of all times in Todd Phillips& # 39; jester, which won 11 Oscar nominations and more than $ 1 billion at the global box office.

And Phoenix used his allotted time on stage, and something else, to make a plea in favor of our common humanity.

"I am full of such gratitude at the moment and I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees, or anyone else in this room," he began, "because we share the same love, love for cinema and this way. The expression She has given me the most extraordinary life. I don't know what it would be without her. But I think the best gift she has given me, and many of us in this room, is the opportunity to use our voice for no voice. I have been thinking a lot about some of the distressing problems we face collectively, and I think that sometimes we feel, or make us feel, that we defend different causes. But for me, I see something in common. "