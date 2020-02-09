Joanne Froggatt and her husband call him

%MINIFYHTML36d472f8815cc9f8bbe3fd17e37f1f4711% %MINIFYHTML36d472f8815cc9f8bbe3fd17e37f1f4712%

Wenn

The actress best known for playing Anna Bates in & # 39; Downton Abbey & # 39; separated from her husband James Cannon for & # 39; a moment & # 39; After eight years of marriage.

Up News Info –

"Downton Abbey"star Joanne Froggatt has separated from the husband James cannon After almost eight years of marriage.

The 39-year-old actress married IT chief James in a traditional church ceremony in October 2012. However, in a conversation with the British newspaper Daily Mail, Joanne revealed that she and her spouse have separated.

%MINIFYHTML36d472f8815cc9f8bbe3fd17e37f1f4713% %MINIFYHTML36d472f8815cc9f8bbe3fd17e37f1f4714%

"We have actually been separated for a while," he told the publication when asked about his other half. "I am looking to the future."

%MINIFYHTML36d472f8815cc9f8bbe3fd17e37f1f4715% %MINIFYHTML36d472f8815cc9f8bbe3fd17e37f1f4716%

She also said that being single has not put an end to her dreams of becoming a mother at some point, and added: "If it happens, it happens. And if not, I hope you still feel that I can live a happy and full life."

Joanne and James established the Run It production company together, and it is said that they plan to continue working together despite not being more romantically involved.

Joanne is famous for playing the maid Anna Bates in the period drama and the spin-off movie, and has also starred in shows like "The commons"and critically acclaimed"Liar", which will return for its second season in the United Kingdom at the end of this year 2020.