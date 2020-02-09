Jennifer Lopez signs an important tour agreement with Live Nation

%MINIFYHTMLe2048496e01cfc97b2965bfd1df7ac1111% %MINIFYHTMLe2048496e01cfc97b2965bfd1df7ac1112%

After her successful acting as headliner in the Super Bowl, the singer of & # 39; On the Floor & # 39; Sign a multi-year tour agreement with the giant concert promoter.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Lopez He has partnered with the Live Nation concert promoter for a multi-year tour agreement.

After his acclaimed performance with Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show last weekend, February 2, 2020, the "On the Floor" star has signed an important tour agreement with Live Nation, according to Billboard.

"Jennifer Lopez has provided fans with spectacular live performances for decades through sold-out tour dates and their residences in Las Vegas," said Brad Wavra, senior vice president of touring at Live Nation.

"The demand to see Jennifer live is only growing." "Live Nation is proud to partner with a worldwide phenomenon in the coming years."

Wavra said he was working on the "It & # 39; s My Party Tour" tour of the 2019 star, which saw Lopez celebrate his 50th birthday on the road with hits that include "Ain & # 39; t Your Mama", " Let & # 39; s Get Loud "and" Live It Up ", which cemented their employment relationship.

Lopez recently mocked new projects that were on the horizon, sharing a number to send text messages on Twitter to stay updated with the latest "new music news" from the star.