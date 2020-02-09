Jennifer Lopez shoots again at the critics & # 39; too sexy & # 39; of the Super Bowl halftime show

%MINIFYHTML8e539a400174ca1f70e9fe75bccc661811% %MINIFYHTML8e539a400174ca1f70e9fe75bccc661812%

Calling the negative reaction on his performance with co-head Shakira & # 39; nonsense & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; On the Floor & # 39; He insists that it was & # 39; a celebration of women and our Latin culture & # 39 ;.

Jennifer Lopez has shot the critics who criticized her and ShakiraThe Super Bowl Halftime Show performance as "too sexy".

The hit singer of "On The Floor", 50, received praise for her position in the co-headliner in the big game on February 2, but some viewers pointed to singers online for their sexy and suggestive costumes dance movements

However, speaking with Variety, Jennifer insisted that the reaction was "nonsense."

"We are both respectful artists that we are mothers and we have children and we are very aware of what we do," he said. "We organized a show that I think was a celebration of women and our Latin culture that I think was really well reserved."

"And that little faction of people who want to be negative about it, is not something I can let in because it was an amazing night. Many beautiful things came out of that."

Adding that she is "very proud" of the show she and Shakira offered, the singer continued: "The message of defending oneself, being a woman (sic). That is what I want to convey to the girls: you are strong, you are beautiful. All about you, be proud of it. "

Meanwhile, J.Lo has revealed the legend of rock Bruce springsteen personally called to applaud the artist for the Super Bowl Halftime Show concert, during which she and her daughter Emme performed a fragment of her "Born in the United States." classic.

"He called after the Super Bowl and said: & # 39; You girls can really sing and dance! & # 39;". Lopez said "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon".

"He said that he and his wife Patti loved to hear the song (sic). It's like, & # 39; it made our hearts jump with joy & # 39;. So that was a great thing."