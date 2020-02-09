Jennifer Lopez explains the bold political statement against Donald Trump he made in the Super Bowl halftime

Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz, showed that the apple definitely does not fall far from the tree, since the 11-year-old girl managed to eclipse her famous mother with her recent appearance in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer of "If You Had My Love,quot; arrived on the prestigious stage surrounded by a group of children, and they performed together the hit song "Let’s Get Loud,quot;, written by Gloria Estefan and presented on López's first studio album. In 6.

However, this time it was not Jennifer who attracted the attention of the audience, but her daughter, who surprised everyone with her impeccable singing skills by highlighting the rest of the children.

In addition to Lopez, other famous singers, who performed during the halftime presentation, were Shakira, as well as J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

This is not the first time Emme shows that he has a fantastic voice, as his interpretation of the hit "If I Ain’t You You,quot; became very popular last year.

Lopez shares Emme and his twin brother, Maximiliano, with his former spouse Marc Anthony.

After the successful performance on the Super Bowl stage, Anthony, who is also an established singer, expressed his joy at seeing his daughter do so well because she turned to social networks to share her feelings.

The 51-year-old "No Me Ames,quot; interpreter posted a photo on Twitter of his daughter of the event and wrote that he was very proud of her, that she was his heart and that he was always his.

Lopez also decided to talk about one of the most powerful moments of the show, which was to have his daughter in a cage.

He explained that it was a reminder of the children that the Trump administration has put in cages on the border between the United States and Mexico.

She said: “All I want my girls to know, the girls who are on stage with me and around the world is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country really great. ”

More than 102 million watched Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and the victorious Kansas City Chiefs.



