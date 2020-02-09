Jennifer Lopez defends her performance and that of the Shakira Super Bowl: it was supposed to be "Empowering,quot;

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira definitely shook the stage like no other in the Super Bowl. However, there was also a power message behind everything and J.Lo. He wants people to understand. This is what the star had to say about it!

As you probably know, the show, despite having a lot of energy, making political statements and also history through the fact that it was the first time that two Latin artists led the prestigious halftime show, was not well received.

The reason why the performance presented by J.Lo. and Shakira was criticized because she was too sexualized and obviously not child friendly, as a result.

However, Jennifer is now making things clear about it, arguing that the message of her set was meant to boost.

While attending the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, J.Lo. He told E! News that ‘It was an incredible moment for us. The message was about women and Latinos who raised their voices and stepped forward. And also don't be afraid to defend yourself. "

Not only that, but although people say he was not child friendly, he revealed that he also wanted it to be meaningful for his daughter, Emme, 11, who even appeared on stage with his mother and Shakira last week. .

‘Everything I want to convey, not only to my daughter, but to all the girls (who were) in that scenario … to be proud of who you are, to speak for yourself, to know your worth and your value. That was the message. I think that for women everywhere, that was the message, "he explained.

As for how she felt having her daughter on stage with her on that special night, the triple threat made it clear that it was a dream come true. What did you think of the performance?



