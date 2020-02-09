Jenelle Evans and former husband David Eason provoke rumors of reconciliation

Instagram

This comes after the former cast member of & # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39; He denied being with David again, with whom he shares a daughter, on January 24, insisting that they're just parents together.

It seems that Jenelle Evans and ex David Eason They are getting back together. First "Teen mom 2"The star made people wonder if she rekindled her romance with her ex-husband when they were seen getting comfortable in Jason Aldean& # 39; s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar in Nashville on Saturday, February 8.

In some photos that TMZ obtained, the couple was seen enjoying the meals together. They also had some photo sessions with their daughter Ensley. It was said that they were doing the best they could in joint upbringing, but reports suggested that the exit was more than that.

Apparently, that was not the first time they were photographed together recently. The former couple was seen at the famous Dave & # 39; s BBQ, which is located in Hermitage, Tennessee, just outside Nashville, on Friday.

None of Jenelle and David have commented on the rumors.

This comes after Jenelle denied being with David again on January 24, insisting that "they are only parents together." When explaining in a YouTube QnA, the mother of three children said: "No. No, again, I'm just co-raising. Trying to stay out of court, trying to keep civil matters between all parties and I just want do my thing I mean, I'm single now. I need to venture. I need to think about my future and my children and what I'm going to do in life. And I don't need any distractions at all. Note that kids can be a great distraction. " .

She continued: "I was in downtown Nashville taking pictures with my photographer and David was in town for the court date. Then he has to see Ensley and while I took pictures. We had lunch and then he went home. That that's it. "

Jenelle, who has just abandoned her restraining order against David, filed for David's divorce in October 2019. "With time away from & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39 ;, I began to see my life differently and I know that I need to make changes, "he said. Jenelle at the moment. "I'm starting that now. The children and I have moved away from David … We need some time to be together. But soon they will hear from us again."