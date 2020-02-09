Jenelle Evans and David Eason apparently get back together

It seemed that Jenelle Evans had finally grown tired of her toxic relationship with David Eason when she left the house they shared and issued a restraining order against him. Now that she has abandoned the restraining order, the two seem to be together again.

Janelle and David were seen with the child they share on January 15. However, the ex were together in a Nashville bar on Saturday night drinking drinks.

Understandably, the ex-partner has to be a co-father of their daughter, Ensley, but it is clear that more things are happening.

This occurs after a chain of events that caused Jenelle to begin filing for divorce.

After killing the family dog, Jenelle asked the court to grant him a restraining order due to David's past behavior.

The request said: "Due to their recent threats, their history of violence, their erratic behavior and their large arsenal of weapons, I am afraid for my life and the well-being of my children."

David posted about his ex on social media several times where it definitely looked like there was bad blood.

There seemed to be a possibility that Evans would return to Teen Mom after his future seemed to be in the air, but he recently knocked down those rumors.

She told E! News: ‘I am officially without a contract with MTV in April. That was the only thing I was waiting to move forward. Once April arrives, I can start talking to other networks, thank God! "

The sources claim that the mother feels that MTV hung her.

But now that there are photos that indicate that there can be a reconciliation between her and David, it makes sense that the channel washes its hands because it is believed that David is a security risk.



