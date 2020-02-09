Jemma Reekie breaks British record for inner mile in New York | Athletics News





Jemma Reekie has added the British mile record to her 800m record

Jemma Reekie has broken the British record for indoor miles in New York.

Reekie broke the record of her Scottish partner and training partner Laura Muir with a new time of 4 minutes and 17.88 seconds.

The Scottish middle distance athlete is in a very rich form at the moment, and he also took half a second of Muir's 800-meter record in Glasgow last week.

Only the great Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba (4: 13.31) and the Romanian Doina Melinte (4: 17.14) have run indoor miles faster than 21-year-old Reekie. She ran the first 1500m at 4: 00.56, which would also have been a British record.

I just called Andy to ask if 4.17 was a good mile time tiempo to tell me it was a British record 😅 WOW – JemmaReekie (@JemmaReekie) February 8, 2020

After the race, he called his coach Andy Young, tweeting: "I just called Andy to ask if 4.17 was a good mile time, (only) to tell me it was a British record."