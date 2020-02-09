Janhvi Kapoor reacts to the attention he receives in his gym appearance

Janhvi Kapoor might have only one movie, but the attention he receives on social media and off-screen is huge. The actress who made her debut in 2018 with Dhadak has many followers and netizens love her. One thing we are all aware of is that the pretty actress is a paparazzi favorite and gets trapped wherever she goes.

The actress has often shared her training videos on Instagram and is seen again and again outside her gym. With that hot body, it is not surprising that his gym appearance becomes the talk of the city. In an interview with a daily entertainment program, Janhvi agreed that his "gym shorts,quot; receive a lot of attention and hopes that once his films are released in 2020, the focus will be on his work. This is what she said: "It's very funny because after Dhadak, there are people who come to me and say: & # 39; Oh, we loved your first movie & # 39 ;, and then there are those who say: & # 39; Oh, my God., I keep your gym looking all the time & # 39;. So, it's like I'm known for Dhadak, and also for my looks in the gym. It's weird, but I can't blame them. they haven't been released yet. I just shot. And I hope that once they do, people will talk about my movies and associate me with them, instead of my gym shorts. "

We really agree that Janhvi is loved by everyone and everything and everything he does is appreciated by his fans. In 2020, we will see her in two different roles, one is Gunjan Saxena, the girl Kargil and the other Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.