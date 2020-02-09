Janelle Monae Shades the Academy, Eminem makes a surprise appearance

Also among the artists at the annual event in Los Angeles is Idina Menzel, who sings the success of & # 39; Frozen 2 & # 39; & # 39; Into the Unknown & # 39; along with vocal artists for Elsa from other countries.

Up News Info –

In addition to announcing the winners of each category, the 92nd Annual Academy Awards also offered incredible performances to the audience and spectators at home. Open the event was Janelle Monáe, who took the time to call the academy during their number.

At the beginning of her performance, Janelle paid tribute to Mr. Rogers by putting on the iconic red sweater while singing a sweet interpretation of the "Mister Roger's Neighborhood" theme song. At one point, he even ventured into the audience for serenade Tom Hanks, who was nominated for best actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Mr. Rogers in "A beautiful day in the neighborhood".

%MINIFYHTMLe5db7e4c5317b243062b3f29d682322e11% %MINIFYHTMLe5db7e4c5317b243062b3f29d682322e12%

Moments after handing Tom his hat, Janelle returned to the stage and burst into an original song dedicated to the films and actors nominated this year. That's when the 34-year-old singer sang: "The Oscars, it's so white, it's time to come alive," before Billy porter he joined her on stage to act Elton John"I am still standing." He received a great ovation for his performance.

<br />

Later during the event, Idina Menzel he treated everyone with an impressive performance of "Frozen II"hit song" Into the Unknown. "However, the actress was not the only one who sang the song on stage. Dressed in a strapless white dress, she was joined by vocal performers for Elsa from other countries such as Denmark, Germany, Japan and Latin America.

<br />

In the meantime, Eminem He successfully surprised many people when he took the stage to offer a surprise performance. Ahead of the performance, Lin-Manuel Miranda He stressed the importance of the songs presented in the film as a montage of memorable moments of cinematic music in a row. Right after that, Em appeared on stage to perform "Lose Yourself" by "8 miles".

<br />

Some people in the audience seemed remarkably confused by Em's unannounced performance, including Idina and Billie eilish. On the other hand, "the Irish"Director Martin Scorsese was captured in the chamber to fall asleep. Despite confusing some people, Em still received a standing ovation.