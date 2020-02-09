J,amp;K: civilians shot dead by militants in Pulwama

A civilian has been shot dead by alleged militants in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir (J,amp;K). The incident occurred on Sunday in the Twa area of ​​Pulwama.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Nabi Mir, 55.

%MINIFYHTML6c8fc6113dee6a0c816b2c42bd2eb79f11% %MINIFYHTML6c8fc6113dee6a0c816b2c42bd2eb79f12%

Ghulam Nabi Mir, a contractor by profession, was shot by militants outside his home in Tral Payeen around 7:30 pm, officials said.

Ghulam Nabi Mir was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, they said.

So far, no militant team has claimed responsibility for the murder.

More details are expected.

(With PTI tickets)