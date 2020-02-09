Israel blocks Palestinian agricultural exports through Jordan | News

The Israeli army has blocked Palestinian agricultural exports through Jordan in the latest escalation of a month-long trade war that is amid fears of renewed violence in the region due to a controversial US-backed Middle East plan.

Following the instructions of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, the Israeli army said it would not allow Palestinians to transfer their products through their land crossing to Jordan, the only direct export route from the occupied West Bank to the outside world.

The West-backed Palestinian Authority said Israeli forces at checkpoints blocked shipments of vegetables that were on their way to being exported abroad.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture said that vegetable exports to Israel were worth 88 million dollars last year, representing 68 percent of total exports of occupied vegetables from the West Bank.

"Yesterday, the director of the Israeli crossings informed all exporters and all relevant parties that the export of all Palestinian agricultural products to world markets through the Jordanian crossing would be prohibited from Sunday," said the Minister of Agriculture Palestinian, Riyal al-Attari, on the Voice of Palestine radio.

The Deputy Minister of the Palestinian Economy, Tariq Abu Laban, told the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, that the decision to ban the export of Palestinian products was in response to the decision of the Palestinian government to ban the importation of Israeli calves.

The crisis broke out in September when the Palestinians decided to stop importing beef from Israel.

The Palestinian Authority stated that the majority of the 120,000 head of cattle that imported monthly from Israel were imported and therefore preferred to import directly from abroad.

The measure seemed to be aimed at reducing the economic dependence of the Palestinians on Israel.

Shortly after the September announcement, Israeli farmers saw a fall in their market and pressured the Israeli authorities to take action.

Bennett retaliated with the ban on Palestinian beef and other products, which caused the Palestinians to expand their boycott and stop importing Israeli vegetables, fruits, drinks and mineral water.

The Palestinians say their actions help pressure Israel to revoke its ban, while Israel says normal trade will be restored at the time the Palestinians reverse the ban on cattle that began the crisis in the first place.

The trade crisis came in the midst of an increase in violence following the publication of the Middle East plan by US President Donald Trump, which the Palestinians have emphatically rejected.

Ten days of protests against Trump's plan have seen at least five Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.