Is Tom Sandoval jealous of the success of Stassi Schroeder's book?

Vanderpump Rule is exploring new terrain as members of the cast and stories add. There has never been a time when Tom Sandoval seems to be the villain and Stassi Schroeder the hero until now.

In recent episodes of the show, Sandoval went crazy when he discovered that Tom Tom would host Stassi's book signing party.

The reality star not only took out his anger with his business partner, Tom Schwartz, but also sent a text message to Schroeder in the middle of the night about an event that was already cleared by Lisa Vanderpump.

Tom was wrong from every possible perspective and offered a superficial apology.

For the viewers, it definitely seemed that there was malice involved and it could be because Sandoval is jealous that Stassi has pulled out a book before him and Ariana Madix.

A caller asked on Watch What Happens Live if Stassi also believes that his co-star had the green-eyed monster and his answer may surprise him.

‘They were an echo of negativity but I don't think it was because of that. I just think Sandoval doesn't like me. That's. From the first season I just don't (I feel love). Definitely not. It was a totally different kind of book, so we can't even compare them and his book wasn't out yet. "

Speaking of Ariana, she recently made it clear that she was not on her boyfriend's side for once and explained that many more things were happening than she seems.

Madix told the Daily Dish podcast: ‘There were some very serious problems with that event, but that was not in Stassi. That was in (Tom Schwarts). There was a lot of lack of communication and things that didn't go through the right channels in the way things would normally be planned there. "

