Is Mike from Shahs of Sunset ready to remarry?

"We went to our first date, a fun story, we had our first date in Taco Bell, which was not planned, and we sat in Taco Bell for hours talking and laughing and getting to know each other. It was amazing," Mike revealed. . "She didn't want to tell me she's vegan. Taco Bell actually has vegan beans and I didn't know it, so we went there for her to eat. I ordered everything on the menu and she said:" Can I buy myself too? one? Two-story taco without meat and extra beans? So here I am like, "OK, that's weird. Wasn't this enough food? I asked for $ 800 at Taco Bell & # 39; and he sat there and next to her taco while I ate and talked. It was really great. And I discovered that she is vegan, I discovered many things about her that made me fall in love with her. "

In the Shahs trailer of the eighth season, Mike even hints that he is ready to ask Paulina to marry him. While it won't confirm if they will get engaged this season ("You have to tune in to see,quot;), it does see the marriage in its future. "She is definitely the one," he said. "This will be the last person I will be with for the rest of my life."