Is Mike from Shahs of Sunset ready to remarry?

John Tsiavis / Bravo
Shahs of Sunset star Mike shouted He has found love again!
The new relationship of the star Bravo with his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen It will be showcased in the eighth season of Shahs, which premieres tonight at 9 p.m., and it seems that things are quite serious.
"I found someone I fell in love with," Mike tells E! News exclusively. "He is a phenomenal human being and I think that in a past life I must have been a very good boy because I found an amazing girl who stole my heart."
Mike and Paulina were created by a mutual friend and quickly joined their Persian Jewish identities.
"We went to our first date, a fun story, we had our first date in Taco Bell, which was not planned, and we sat in Taco Bell for hours talking and laughing and getting to know each other. It was amazing," Mike revealed. . "She didn't want to tell me she's vegan. Taco Bell actually has vegan beans and I didn't know it, so we went there for her to eat. I ordered everything on the menu and she said:" Can I buy myself too? one? Two-story taco without meat and extra beans? So here I am like, "OK, that's weird. Wasn't this enough food? I asked for $ 800 at Taco Bell & # 39; and he sat there and next to her taco while I ate and talked. It was really great. And I discovered that she is vegan, I discovered many things about her that made me fall in love with her. "
In the Shahs trailer of the eighth season, Mike even hints that he is ready to ask Paulina to marry him. While it won't confirm if they will get engaged this season ("You have to tune in to see,quot;), it does see the marriage in its future. "She is definitely the one," he said. "This will be the last person I will be with for the rest of my life."
Mike has also taken advantage of his paternal side to meet and establish links with Paulina's two children.
"She has two babies. It's been amazing. It was something she used to frown at before. I thought, & # 39; how are you going to be a stepfather? That's the most ungrateful position anyone can have & # 39; but I realized that I couldn't be more appreciated by the three if I tried. And it's a joy to see two babies growing up in front of me and how smart, beautiful and wonderful they are. It's amazing. " explained.
"I wouldn't necessarily call it fatherhood, I'm a positive role model in their lives," Mike added. "I try to be their friend and encourage them and love them, play with them and teach them the right thing from the wrong thing and watch them grow up to be good human beings who give back to society. They don't even know how much more they give me back what I give them because it's so gratifying to see them grow ".
Shahs of Sunset airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
