Irish goals for Treacysenniscorthy | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc11% %MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc12%





Punchestown action

%MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc13% %MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc14%

The winner of the Dublin Racing Festival, Treacysenniscorthy, will not go to Cheltenham next month, with coach Robert Widger choosing to stay closer to home.

%MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc15% %MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc16%

The former Tingle Creek winning rider, Widger, chose races in Navan and Punchestown for his eight-year-old boy who improves rapidly and won five of his last six races.

While its improvement is mainly due to obstacles, it will now go to the fences.

"It has gone very well in the race, but we have made the decision not to go to Cheltenham and, instead, we will go to Navan for a rookie handicap chase and, hopefully, for another in Punchestown," said Widger, who won Tingle Creek on the flagship of Uberalles.

"His chase mark is lower, but it is more because he had problems with one knee a few years ago. Because he is now in such good condition, I want to take care of him."

"Cheltenham is brilliant, but there is a great prize in Ireland. You can go to Cheltenham, just beat and finish sixth."

"Navan's career is worth 65,000 euros and there is a chase for disabled rookies in Punchestown worth 105,000 euros, which is on par, if not better, than some races in Cheltenham.

"For such a big horse, the best thing that has traveled throughout the year was probably on the fastest terrain it ran when it won its beginner chase in Listowel. It's a big and heavy horse, so you would think that the side Soft of good is as fast as I would like.

"If he doesn't get his land in Punchestown, there are races like Troytown and Paddy Power in Leopardstown that we can see with him. It's not beyond the realms that he would have a chance at races like that."

"Kevin (Brouder) told me the other day that he didn't think he would have done much gallop, but I saw Davy Russell, who thought they had gone fast, because of his stride you don't realize how fast they are."