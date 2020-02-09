Ireland faces MONTHS without government while Leo Varadkar rules out Sinn Fein coalition

Leo Varadkar ruled out forming a government with Sinn Fein and said it could be months before an administration is formed, with three parties in a stalemate.

With the count in progress and the first results arriving, there is little difference in the expected results of Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in the Irish general elections.

While Micheal Martin de Fianna Fail failed to repeat his pre-election promise to never do business with Sinn Fein, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar insisted that his party would not be associated with Mary Lou McDonald & # 39; s.

Varadkar said his Fine Gael party differed dramatically on issues such as criminal justice and how to manage the economy.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, along with his partner Matthew Barrett, admitted that Ireland now has a tripartite system.

Varadkar has predicted that Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein would end up with approximately 40 seats each and the business of building an administration would be difficult.

Leo Varadkar looks at a sheet of paper with the breakdown of votes, while counting continues in his constituency of Dublin West

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire of Sinn Fein celebrates after defeating Michael Martin of Fianna Fail

"That will make forming a government quite difficult," he said.

However, the Irish Prime Minister said his vote had increased in previous elections and that he had been elected four times in a row.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Phibblestown Community Center in Dublin talking with supporters where he is being told

The leader of the Irish Republican Party Sinn Fein Mary Lou McDonald (center) celebrates with her supporters after she takes the central constituency of Dublin

Exit surveys show that the three main parts are stagnant, suggesting a historic result for Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein and its leader Mary Lou McDonald have been late and could be the biggest joint party

Varadkar said: "No one can be forced into some kind of forced marriage or forced coalition."

He added: “ To form a government together, you must have approximately the same opinions about the courts, the criminal justice system, about how the economy should be managed and also how democracy should work and that is what makes My match is not Fine Gael compatible with Sinn Fein.

Taoiseach said he had made his point of view on the coalition clear during the election campaign.

"We won the votes we won on that basis and my position has not changed," he said.

He also suggested that it could be months before an administration is formed after the elections.

& # 39; What I said and my party said during the campaign was not a tactic or a strategy.

"It was what we sincerely believed and for us the coalition with Sinn Fein is not an option, but we are willing to talk with other parties about the possibility of forming a government, one that can take the country forward for the next five years."

Varadkar's partner, Matthew Barrett, was one of those who received him when he arrived at the counting center in Dublin.

He said: "It will be several weeks or several months before we can form a government."

Micheal Martin of Fianna Fail talks to a journalist at the Irish general election count

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates with her followers after being elected to the RDS Count center in Dublin

Before the elections, Fine Gael confronted Sinn Fein for his criticism of the Special Criminal Court, which is without a jury and deals with serious cases such as dissident Republican terrorism.

Sinn Fein also faced criticism from his political rivals for the beating to death of Paul Quinn of Co Armagh by Republicans.

In 2007, Northern Ireland's Finance Minister Conor Murphy said that Quinn was involved in criminality.

He recently apologized and withdrew the comments, while Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke with the victim's mother, Breege Quinn.