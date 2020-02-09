Iran starts the countdown to launch the satellite & # 39; in a matter of hours & # 39;

Iran today unveiled a short-range ballistic missile that, he said, can be driven by a & # 39; new generation & # 39; of engines designed to orbit satellites.

The Revolutionary Guards said the Raad-500 missile was equipped with new Zoheir engines made of lighter composite materials than in previous steel models.

It also featured Salman engines made of the same materials but with a & # 39; mobile nozzle & # 39; for the delivery of satellites to space.

The Raad was "a new-generation missile that has half the weight of a Fateh-110 missile but 200 kilometers in range," said the Sepahnews Guard website.

U.S. officials expressed concerns in the past about Iran's satellite program, describing the launch of a carrier rocket in January 2019 as a & # 39; provocation & # 39 ;.

The Fateh-110 is a ground-to-ground ballistic missile first introduced in 2002. Its latest generation has a range of 186 miles.

It occurs when Iran announced that it was making a countdown to launch a scientific observation satellite today.

Communication Minister Morteza Berari said that the & # 39; main mission & # 39; of the satellite would be to collect images, and added that Iran needed that data to study earthquakes, deal with natural disasters and develop its agriculture.

Once the satellite is in orbit, the first image it will transmit will be from the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who died in an attack with US drones in Baghdad last month, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said today.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, revealed the ballistic missile and the engines along with the IRGC aerospace general, Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.

"The complicated achievements at the forefront of global technology that were released today are our key to entering the space," said Salami.

Salami said the new engine's mobile nozzle allowed "maneuverability beyond the atmosphere,quot; and amounted to a "leap in modern missile technology."

He added that the new technologies that made the missiles cheaper, lighter, faster and more accurate could be applied to all kinds of missiles in Iran.

& # 39; Starting the countdown to launch # Zafar_Satélite in the next few hours … In the name of God & # 39 ;, wrote Azari-Jahromi on Twitter.

On February 1, the head of the Iranian space agency said the 113-kilogram Zafar, which means Victoria in Farsi, would be launched into orbit 329 miles above Earth by a Simorgh rocket.

Tensions between Iran and its arch-enemy United States have skyrocketed since May 2018 when President Donald Trump withdrew from a nuclear agreement that offered relief to Tehran's sanctions in exchange for brakes to prevent him from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Diplomatic relations reached the lowest level in decades after Soleimani's death. Iran retaliated with a missile attack against two US bases in Iraq.

Washington says it seeks to curb Iran's ballistic missile program, as well as its "destabilizing behavior,quot; in the region.

Since then, he has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran as part of his campaign of & # 39; maximum pressure & # 39 ;, with Tehran responding progressively to its commitments to the nuclear agreement.

The United States has also expressed concern in the past about Iran's satellite program, saying that the launch of a carrier rocket in January 2019 amounted to a violation of restrictions on its development of ballistic missiles.

Iran says it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons and says its aerospace activities are peaceful and comply with a resolution of the UN Security Council.

A Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite rocket at its launch site at an undisclosed location in Iran (archive image). The country's telecommunications minister announced today the launch of a scientific satellite on Twitter

The Iranian Commander of the Quds Qassem Soleimani Force in 2016. The first image to be transmitted by the Iranian satellite will be of the Iranian military commander, who died in an attack with US drones in Baghdad last month.

In January 2019, Tehran announced that its Payam satellite – Message in Farsi – had not reached orbit, after authorities said they launched it to collect data on the environment in Iran.

The United States said the launch of the carrier rocket was a violation of a 2015 UN Security Council resolution that approved an international agreement to curb Tehran's nuclear program.

The United States says it is concerned that the long-range ballistic technology used to orbit satellites can also be used to launch nuclear warheads.

Tehran denies that satellite activity is a cover for missile development and says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.

President Trump's administration again imposed sanctions on Iran after Washington's 2018 withdrawal of an international agreement designed to curb Iran's nuclear program.

Trump said the nuclear agreement did not go far enough and did not include restrictions on the Tehran missile program.

Satellite image of the failed launch of an Iranian rocket at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan, Iran, last August

Resolution 2231 called on Iran to refrain from any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran says it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons, and says its aerospace activities are peaceful and do not violate the resolution of the security council.

Tehran confirmed in September that an explosion occurred on one of its satellite launching platforms due to a technical failure, and criticized Trump for tweeting & # 39; cheerfully & # 39; about.

Responding to a tweet asking what happens if Zafar fails as his predecessor, Jahromi said & # 39; we will try again & # 39 ;.

Iran's internet services have faced cyber attacks during the past two days, according to the ministry. Officials have not explained the origin of the attack or its possible reasons.

Iran launched its first Omid (Hope) satellite in 2009 and the Rasad (Observation) satellite was sent to orbit in June 2011.

Tehran said in 2012 that it had successfully put its third nationally-made Navid (Promise) satellite into orbit.