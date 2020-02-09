Iran shows missiles, launches a satellite that does not reach orbit | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

%MINIFYHTMLdef1aa1a00833e59d7d25a3584e6c07a11% %MINIFYHTMLdef1aa1a00833e59d7d25a3584e6c07a12%

In a few hours on Sunday, Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile and launched a nationally manufactured satellite, which, however, could not reach orbit.

The satellite was launched at 7:15 pm local time at the Imam Khomeini spaceport in the Semnan province of Iran, about 230 km (145 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran. However, state television said a Simorgh rocket could not put the Zafar 1 communications satellite into orbit due to the low speed.

"The operator's stage 1 and stage 2 engines worked correctly and the satellite successfully separated from its operator, but at the end of its path it did not reach the speed required to be put into orbit," said spokesman Ahmad Hosseini. for the space program of the defense ministry, he told state television.

The satellite, which Iran says would be used for scientific observation, is part of a program that the United States previously described as a "provocation."

Iran's telecom minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, admitted in a Twitter post that "the failure occurred," and added: "But we are UNSTOPPABLE! We have more great Iranian satellites coming up!"

New ballistic missile

On Sunday morning, the elite body of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), in charge of Iran's missile program, presented a new ballistic missile that, he said, was powered by a new generation of engines designed to send satellites to orbit

The announcement came a few days before the 41st anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, an occasion commonly used by Iran to show technological advances for its armed forces.

State television said the new short-range ballistic missile, called Raad-500, can reach up to 500 km (310 miles). That's about 200 km (124 miles) more than the Fateh-110, a ground-to-ground ballistic missile first introduced in 2002 that weighs twice as much as the new missile.

The Raad-500 is also equipped with new Zoheir engines made of lighter composite materials than previous steel models, according to the IRGC Sepah News website.

The Guard also revealed new missile engines made of the same material but with a "mobile nozzle,quot; for the delivery of satellites to space. Technology increases the accuracy of a missile by hitting targets.

The IRGC commander, Hossein Salami, revealed the missile and the engines along with the force's aerospace general, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, in an unknown location, according to state television.

Salami said the new engine's mobile nozzle allowed "maneuverability beyond the atmosphere,quot; and amounted to a "leap in modern missile technology." He added that the new technologies that made the missiles "cheaper, lighter, faster and more precise,quot; could be applied to all kinds of missiles in Iran.

An image capture of the footage obtained from the state news agency Iran Press shows the Raad-500 missile that is "cheaper, lighter, faster and more accurate,quot; than previous models. (Iran / AFP Press)

Iran has developed a large national arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that have prevented it from importing many weapons.

Sunday's announcement is in line with Iran's defense policy, which changed in 2009 at a time when Tehran could no longer invest in its air force due to sanctions.

"Due to the sanctions, the Iranian air force is completely behind regional powers such as Saudi Arabia or Turkey," he said Saeid Golkar, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Tennessee.

"Then, the only way he can survive, while creating deterrence in the region and creating credibility within the country, is through his missile program."

The launch of the Raad-500 missile, which is equipped with new Zoheir engines made of lighter composite material to increase your speed (AFP)

The United States has expressed concerns in the past about Iran's ballistic program, saying that the launch of a carrier rocket in January 2019 amounted to a violation of restrictions on its development of ballistic missiles.

In 2018 President Donald Trump He withdrew Washington from a historic nuclear agreement with Tehran citing his lack of restriction in the Irans ballistic program as one of the reasons for the measure.

The nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), was signed in 2015 between Iran and the world powers to limit Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for relief of sanctions.

Since the withdrawal of the United States and the reimposition of crippling sanctions, Iran has responded by gradually repealing its commitments to the nuclear agreement.

Iran says it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons and says its aerospace activities are peaceful and comply with a resolution of the UN Security Council.