Iran countdown to the launch of the new satellite | Iran news

Iran has started the countdown to launch a scientific observation satellite that is part of a program that the United States had previously described as a "provocation."

"Starting the countdown to launch # Zafar_Satélite in the next few hours … In the name of God," Iran's telecom minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

According to the state IRNA news agency, the minister said that less than 2 million euros ($ 2.2 million) had been spent on satellite manufacturing and would have cost five times more if Iran had wanted to buy it.

On February 1, the head of the Iranian space agency said that the Zafar (Victory in Farsi) of 113 kilograms (249 pounds) would be launched into orbit 530 km (329 miles) above Earth by a Simorgh rocket.

His "main mission,quot; would be to collect images, Morteza Berari told the AFP news agency, adding that Iran needed that data to study earthquakes, deal with natural disasters and develop its agriculture.

The Zafar was designed to remain operational for "more than 18 months," he added.

While the Islamic Republic's satellite program has affected some western countries, Berari said Iran supported the "peaceful use of outer space,quot; and that its activities were "transparent."

Iran launched its first Omid (Hope) satellite in 2009 and the Rasad (Observation) satellite was sent to orbit in June 2011.

Tehran said in 2012 that it had successfully put its third nationally-made Navid (Promise) satellite into orbit.

Zafar's scheduled launch comes days before the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and crucial parliamentary elections in Iran.

It also occurs at a time of intense tensions between Tehran and Washington, after a US drone attack on January 3 killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Iran retaliated days later by firing a wave of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq.

The United States has expressed concern in the past about Tehran's satellite program, saying that the launch of a carrier rocket in January 2019 amounted to a violation of restrictions on its development of ballistic missiles.

Iranian authorities said the Payam satellite (Message), which authorities said they launched it to collect data on the environment in Iran, had failed to reach orbit.

The long-standing acrimony between Tehran and Washington was exacerbated in 2018 when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from an agreement that froze Iran's nuclear program, before issuing new demands to reduce its development of ballistic missiles

Iran says it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons, and says its aerospace activities are peaceful and comply with a UN Security Council resolution that imposed restrictions on its program.

In response to a tweet asking what happens if Zafar fails as his predecessor, Jahromi said: "We will try again."

Iran's internet services have faced cyberattacks for the past two days, according to the ministry. Officials have not explained the origin of the attack or its possible reasons.