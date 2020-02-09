Iran again fails to put the satellite into orbit

TEHERAN, Iran (AP) – Iran tried but failed to put a satellite into orbit on Sunday, state television reported, the last setback for work that the United States says helps Tehran move forward in its ballistic missile program.

The launch of a Simorgh rocket in Semnan province, about 145 miles southeast of Tehran, tried to put a communications satellite in orbit. It failed due to low speed, Iranian state television reported.

Still, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Ahmad Hosseini, described the failure as a "remarkable,quot; achievement for Iran's space program. Previous launches of the Simorgh rocket, or Phoenix, also failed to put a satellite into orbit.

Iranian officials had been promoting the mission, and Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, head of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, continued to do so on Sunday.