Iran again fails to put the satellite into orbit

TEHERAN, Iran (AP) – Iran tried but failed to put a satellite into orbit on Sunday, state television reported, the last setback for work that the United States says helps Tehran move forward in its ballistic missile program.
The launch of a Simorgh rocket in Semnan province, about 145 miles southeast of Tehran, tried to put a communications satellite in orbit. It failed due to low speed, Iranian state television reported.
Still, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Ahmad Hosseini, described the failure as a "remarkable,quot; achievement for Iran's space program. Previous launches of the Simorgh rocket, or Phoenix, also failed to put a satellite into orbit.
Iranian officials had been promoting the mission, and Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, head of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, continued to do so on Sunday.
"But we are UNSTOPPABLE! We have more great Iranian satellites coming up!" Mr. Jahromi wrote in English on Twitter in a post that included a satellite emoji. He later wrote in Persian that "sometimes life doesn't go as we like it ".
Jahromi's rapid rise through Iran's carefully managed political system is already generating speculation that he could be a candidate for the 2021 presidential campaign.
The launch had been planned amid the celebrations of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979. For the occasion, every February, Iran routinely reveals technological achievements for its armed forces, its space program and its nuclear efforts.
The satellite images of Maxar Technologies, based in Colorado, showed that the rocket launch tower had massive images of Iran's revolutionary leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and current supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Mr. Jahromi said earlier that Iran spent just under two million euros, or about $ 2.2 million, to build the Zafar 1 communication satellite. The authorities had planned that the satellite, whose name means "Victoria,quot;, remain in orbit for 18 months.
Sunday's failure came after two failed launches of the Payam and Doosti satellites last year, as well as a rocket explosion from the launch pad in August. A separate fire at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 also killed three investigators, authorities said at the time.
The three failures in a row raised suspicions of external interference in Iran's program, something President Trump alluded to at the time by writing on Twitter that the United States "was not involved in the catastrophic accident."
During the last decade, Iran has put several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.
Sunday's attempt came amid intense tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers. Since that movement, in 2018, Iran has begun to break the terms of the agreement that limits its uranium enrichment.