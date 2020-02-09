Inter 4-2 AC Milan

%MINIFYHTMLd262dba35ab3cefe90cea3fb2314557011% %MINIFYHTMLd262dba35ab3cefe90cea3fb2314557012%





Romelu Lukaku scored Inter's fourth goal to claim the bragging rights of the Milan derby

Inter Milan completed an impressive comeback in the second half and claimed first place in Serie A with a 4-2 win over AC Milan.

AC Milan dominated the first half at San Siro, with goals from Ante Rebic (40), and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the halftime blow, giving them a well-deserved double advantage in the break.

But Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino attacked twice in the first minutes in the second half so that the hosts were at the height of a breathless Milan derby.

Stefan De Vrij completed the change in 70 minutes when his diving header from a corner turned in the far corner to put the 3-2 next to Antonio Conte.

Ibrahimovic was very close to putting 3-3 when his last-minute header hit the post, and Romelu Lukaku culminated an impressive comeback in the second half when he faced a Victor Moses cross with seconds ahead.

Inter claims first place in the mobile level of Serie A in points with Juventus and one ahead of Lazio.

More to follow …