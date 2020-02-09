Inside the private world of Michael B. Jordan

So Michael Bae Jordan is growing, as evidenced by the fact that he turns 33 today. As for who will be next to him when he blows out the candles (and digs in the "legendary,quot; macaroni and mom's cheese), we're not entirely sure.

There is a musician Snoh Aalegra, his rumored girlfriend and co-star in his steamy music video "Whoa,quot;, but the former child model has always preferred to keep that part of himself close to the vest. (Or with the stamped Louis Vuitton harness, if you want).

"I could meet you, right now, boom, right here. You and I sit here chilling, whatever. Food, whatever. Someone could be there, see this. And suddenly, you're my girl now." posed for writer Allison P. Davis in her December 2018 GQ profile. "Then they will talk about you, they will discover who you are. They will discover what your Instagram is, they will find us in that. And the whole fan club and everyone else will discover who you are, and now you and I are forever associated So how do you go to a normal, quiet place, just knowing someone you just met, so you can't— can or can't sing well? That part of dating is difficult. "