Inside the loot bag of the Oscar nominees 2020

It is really an honor to be nominated. Case in point? The Everybody Wins gift bag is awarded to Oscar 2020 nominees.
"Every human being, regardless of his wealth or fame, appreciates the simple joy of a gift," shares Lash Fary, whose company Distinctive Assets has produced these gift bags independently for almost two decades. "While our Everyone Wins gift bag is certainly not delivered based on need, it is assembled with a deep sense of gratitude for the incredible performances these talented people shared with us this year."
This year's amazing loot bag is the best and biggest yet, full of a wide range of brands, ranging from fun to functional and delicious to elegant. Even better? You can write down some of these booties yourself! Keep scrolling to get the products …
Officina Bernardi Moon Bracelets (set of 3)
These beaded bracelets are part of the exclusive Moon collection by Officina Bernardi, inspired by her namesake of heavenly pearl. Celebrate the universe and its harmony every day with these on your wrist!
Golden Door Wellness Resort
Chosen as the world's No. 1 destination spa by Count Nast Traveler, Golden Door empowers each guest to achieve a healthy mind, body and spirit. Relax, restore and refresh yourself as a celebrity on a trip designed to meet your specific goals and needs.
RYU Respect Shawl & Camo Quick Pack backpack
RYU (Respect your universe) creates equipment strong enough for the toughest workouts and beautiful enough to adapt to your life outside the gym. The Respect scarf is made of luxurious Merino wool in a double Jacquard blend. Its versatile rectangular design allows you to use it as a scarf or wrap it like a shawl. The Camo Quick Pack is certified by Bluesign, which means that it is done in a responsible and sustainable way.
Muse brain sensor headband
Have you ever got frustrated trying to calm your mind while you meditate? Muse will teach you to recognize a calm mind and help you get there. The device provides real-time neurological feedback based on EEG, which allows you to eliminate the guesswork from your meditation practice. Namaste calm, all of you.
Charabanc Luxury Car Fragrance
Now this is fancy, folks. The Charabanc London Tan leather car knob, handcrafted in Britain, features a stamped leather-coated steel knob. It comes with a leather cord and a magnetic clip to hang it from the rearview mirror or attach it to the A / C unit. With notes of lavender, sage, Calabria bergamot, iris pallida, amber, cocoa, vetiver, patchouli and leather, enjoy of the Along the Plain of Castelluccio fragrance wherever you go.
Scenic yacht cruise on the eclipse
Are you looking for the trip of your life? Plan an unparalleled discovery trip aboard the luxury expedition yacht Scenic Eclipse.
BlissLights SkyLite Galaxy projector
This is Amazon's best selling nightlight for a reason. The SkyLite instantly projects a field of drifting stars against a cloud of transforming blue nebula. Simple button controls facilitate the cycle through the effects of light, adjust brightness or start / stop rotating movement. Who is ready for a relaxing star watching bath?
Soma silk silk Kimono robe
Wrap yourself in luxury with the tunic that was originally designed for the first Soma collection in 2004, and then recreated for the Soma Heritage limited edition collection 15 years later. The tunic is 100% silk and has an engraved floral print.
Alpaca launch Joanna Howard
This cozy but light shot is especially luxuriously soft alpaca wool fabric and hand dyed by artisans in small pots on an open fire to create an impressive ombré effect. Therefore, each release is an elegant and unique find.
Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation
The Everbody Wins gift bag includes an annual supply from the revolutionary Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation. But you can rate this breathable formula, which promotes healing and provides complete coverage, at Amazon.
Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Hotel
Nominees will receive a 5-night Hawaiian vacation with ocean views courtesy of Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. Enjoy your next vacation as the star you are in this modern lifestyle hotel curated by local artists and trendsetters.
