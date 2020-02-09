India under 19 vs Bangladesh under 19 – Summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML6a929ef1fd9e52916ff6d69cef08f92a11% %MINIFYHTML6a929ef1fd9e52916ff6d69cef08f92a12%

Bangladesh won the U19 World Cup for the first time after beating India's defending champions in Sunday's final at Potchefstroom.

The Tigers pursued their reduced rain goal of 170 to win by three wickets at DLS and put an end to India's hopes of taking the title for the fifth time with a record.

India, champions in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, made 177 of 47.2 surpasses after collapsing 103-1 and losing its last seven wickets for 21 races, with starter Yashasvi Jaiswal (88) as the only hitter to pass 38.

Bangladesh, however, collapsed from 50-0 to 102-6 in the chase with Indian player Ravi Bishnoi removing four of the top five in JB Marks Oval.

However, Captain Akbar Ali hit a 43 undefeated compound and, although the first party Parvez Emon (47) was fired to death, Bangladesh held on to a famous triumph.

Akbar hit the winning race for Bangladesh, whose best previous result was when they came third in their homeland in 2016 after losing to the West Indies in the semifinals.