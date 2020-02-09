In the Amazon bookstore, there are no second chances for the Third Reich

SAN FRANCISCO – Amazon is silently canceling its Nazis.

Over the past 18 months, the retailer has removed two books by David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, as well as several titles by George Lincoln Rockwell, the founder of the US Nazi Party. Amazon has also banned volumes such as "The ruling elite: the Zionist takeover of world power,quot; and "A history of central banking and the slavery of mankind."

While few can lament the disappearance of these hateful books, the growing number of banished titles has raised concern among some of the third-party booksellers that store Amazon's vast virtual shelves. Amazon, they said, seems to operate under vague or non-existent rules.

"Amazon reserves the right to determine if the content provides an acceptable experience," said a recent removal notice that the company sent to a bookseller.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have been affected in recent years by controversies that face freedom of expression against offensive content. Amazon has largely escaped this debate. But with millions of outside merchants that supply much of what Amazon sells to tens of millions of customers, that ability to maintain a low profile may be coming to an end.