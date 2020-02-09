In pictures: the worst mass shooting in the history of Thailand | Thailand

A soldier with resentment killed 26 people and wounded 57 in Thailand's worst shooting spree before being shot Sunday inside a mall in the northeast of the country.

Soldier Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, said he was angry over a land deal, was enraged at a mall he fled in a stolen Humvee after shooting his commander, authorities said.

Thai security forces shot and killed the rebel soldier on Sunday morning after a 16-hour confrontation at Terminal 21 shopping center in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, a center of the relatively poorer northeastern rural region of Thailand .

Much of the shooting took place at Terminal 21 Korat, an airport-themed mall full of colorful Lego sculptures, a merry-go-round and huge replicas of landmarks around the world.

Thomma reportedly worked at an army base near Nakhon Ratchasima, about 250 km (155 miles) from the capital, Bangkok.

Thai media said the suspect was a sniper and gun enthusiast who often posed with weapons on social media.