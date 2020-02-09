In pictures: Life in Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus | China

%MINIFYHTMLc0b7c704021bcd38871049885604c9a811% %MINIFYHTMLc0b7c704021bcd38871049885604c9a812%

The authorities have almost closed Wuhan, a city of 11 million and a major transport hub, as the death toll from the new outbreak of coronavirus increased more than 800 in mainland China, surpassing world deaths during the SARS 2002 epidemic. 2003

The total number of coronavirus infections in China has increased to more than 37,000.

It is believed that the coronavirus originated in a seafood market in Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, in northern China, which allegedly sold exotic animals for consumption, similar to the outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). It is believed that the virus jumped from an animal to a human host.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that the number of cases reported daily in China seems to be stabilizing.

The WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea, also said that the "unprecedented,quot; movement to block Wuhan was "A very important indication of the commitment to contain the epidemic in the place where it is most concentrated," adding that the directive was beyond The guidelines of the organization.

Lying on the banks of the mighty Yangtze River, Wuhan, prone to flooding, it measures 8,500 square kilometers (3,300 square miles), five times the size of Greater London, and includes rural areas and a large conurbation.