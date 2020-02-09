Ilya Kovalchuk of Montreal Canadiens pumped after scoring the OT winner against Toronto Maple Leafs

With the seven Canadian teams in action on "Hockey Day in Canada," he was one of the newest players north of the border who stole the show in an overtime thriller between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLaff2566ab93b7be332546ee26c62833a11% %MINIFYHTMLaff2566ab93b7be332546ee26c62833a12%

Knotted at one score each, the Canadian rivals headed for an extra time of 3 against 3 with Ilya Kovalchuk emerging as the hero in front of local fans at the Bell Center.

COMMERCIAL RUMORS: Chris Kreider | Alexandar Georgiev | Jason Zucker | Brenden Dillon

It began, as they do many overtime, with a rescue on the other end of the ice, courtesy of Carey Price. Pushing the disc of his blocker to center the ice, Nick Suzuki grabbed the rubber disk and headed for the net, alone. The newly acquired Toronto goalkeeper Jack Campbell, who is replacing the injured Frederik Andersen, removed the disc, but directly to a Kovalchuk who left no doubt about it, sending it to the bottom of the net and starting chaos in Montreal.

Kovalchuk's count put him in exclusive possession of third place on the overtime goal list of the regular season of all time with 17, behind Alex Ovechkin (23) and Jaromir Jagr (19).

Raising his fist, waving his arms and screaming until his face was as red as his sweater, Kovalchuk was pumped. He also brought that energy to the locker room.

UPDATES ON INJURIES: Shea Weber | Mark Giordano

After being released by the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season, Kovalchuk signed a one-year contract with the Habs and has undergone a resurgence since he moved to Quebec. In 17 games with the Kings this season, the striker had only three goals and six assistants, but in 15 games with a better team of Habs, he has 12 points (six goals, six assists).

His name has been disseminated in trade negotiations, but if Kovalchuk can produce offensives and the Canadiens can keep their playoff hopes alive, their $ 700,000 deal begins to seem even more favorable to Montreal the longer their season and more points accumulate above. Currently, the Canadiens (61 points) sit five points from the Maple Leafs (66) for a spot in the Atlantic Division playoffs and six points from the second wild card of the Eastern Conference, currently held by the Philadelphia Flyers ( 67).

Welcome to the rivalry, Ilya.