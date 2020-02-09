Idlib ID: "The situation is so bad that it is like the day of judgment,quot; | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTML9e346c53be2e87896f12261188c5591a11% %MINIFYHTML9e346c53be2e87896f12261188c5591a12%

Activists and humanitarian workers have warned of an "unprecedented catastrophe,quot; that takes place in northwestern Syria, while government forces, backed by the Russian army and Iranian militias, continue with a large-scale assault in opposition-controlled areas .

Local humanitarian personnel said on Sunday that conditions of rapid deterioration in the last two weeks had left them struggling to deal with tThe large number of displaced people arriving in the north and west of the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

"The situation is 20 times worse than last year. And over the past year, we had 1.2 million displaced people (in northwestern Syria)," said Obaida Dandoush, who works for the Syrian Syrian NGO. Relief and development.

Since the summer of 2018, the Syrian government forces I've been pushing retake the last stronghold of the opposition in the northwest, home to more than three million people.

According to the United Nations, some 586,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled since the last escalation of fighting in the area began in December. Between January 26 and February 2 alone, some 200,000 people were forced to leave their homes, and the UN warned that the air and land attacks in Idlib were causing both "massive waves,quot; of displacement and "great losses of civilian lives. ".

Shortage important

Until now, the humanitarian response on the ground has failed to meet the needs of the displaced and the already challenging situation has been aggravated by the harsh climatic conditions.

Saeed Ezz al-Din, a media worker for the Turkish humanitarian organization IHH, told Al Jazeera that there is a great shortage of basic necessities, including food and clean water, medicines, warm clothes, fuel and tents Bell.

He also said that there have already been a series of deaths, even among children, due to the low temperatures.

"Temporary housing is urgently needed as there is not enough space in the existing camps to accommodate newcomers," said Ezz al-Din, adding that IHH and a number of Turkish groups are working to open new camps that can house tens of thousands of people.

Habib Khashouf, a member of the medical union in Idlib province, also confirmed that many internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been forced to sleep outdoors, without any shelter. According to the doctor, more than 2,000 families entered the Jisr al-Shughour area in the western province of Idlib, only to find no help with food or shelter from the main organizations there.

The aid stopped reaching some camps in the area even before the new wave of displacement, as several international groups gradually withdrew from Syria in recent years, he said.

According to Dandoush, from Syria Relief and development, The shortage of humanitarian assistance threatens the lives of the Syrians. If the flow of aid does not resume to northwestern Syria, it fears that the area may see a famine on the scale of that of Yemen, described by the UN as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

"The situation is so bad, it's like judgment day,quot;

Displaced people who spoke with Al Jazeera also confirmed that they had not received any help from humanitarian organizations.

Sara, a 38-year-old widow and mother of five children who asked that her real name not be used, said she fled to the north of the city of Saraqeb before the Syrian government forces took her. Upon arriving in Aqrabat, a village surrounded by refugee camps on the Syrian-Turkish border, he found no refuge.

"I just put some mats on the mud under a tree and that's where we were going to sleep," said Sara, who, like many people in northwestern Syria, has been displaced several times over the past year and a half.

Finally, he managed to find refuge with his sister's family and currently shares two bare rooms with 20 people. His monthly rent is 160,000 lire ($ 150), an amount that the family has difficulty paying.

Sara says she has not seen any local or foreign organization distribute food or any other help in the area. He has had trouble buying bread for his children, since the prices of a 10-piece bag have reached 450 lira ($ 0.50); Just a year ago I paid 15 lira for the same amount of bread.

The dizzying inflation of the Syrian lira and continued fighting have triggered the prices of all commodities throughout Syria.

Gas for cooking and heating has also become unaffordable for Sara's family, a gas canister currently sells for 13,500 lire ($ 13), so, for cooking, they burn any wood they can find. Drinking water has also been hard to find, while fruits and vegetables are something they can only dream about, Sara said.

"I keep going just for the sake of my children. The situation is so bad that it's like Judgment Day!" she said.