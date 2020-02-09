Iain Henderson aims for the redemption of Ireland against England in Twickenham | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML4bb7f609b28fdfdf0e52260c4cebbdb011% %MINIFYHTML4bb7f609b28fdfdf0e52260c4cebbdb012%





Iain Henderson says Ireland wants to atone for last year's strong defeats to England

Ireland's lock Iain Henderson hopes that painful memories of being humiliated by England in 2019 can help obtain the glory of the Triple Crown in Twickenham.

Andy Farrell's side traveled to London later this month after embarking on a flight to the Six Nations sending to Scotland and Wales in successive weeks.

Ireland collapsed before a shameful 57-15 defeat against Eddie Jones' men during a World Cup warm-up game last summer, just over six months after being defeated 32-20 by them in their homeland in The Six Nations

Ulster captain Henderson admits that the greater of those two emphatic losses remains etched in Irish minds and is eager to make positive use of that experience of punishment when they attempt to complete a clean sweep of victories over nations of origin in fifteen days.

Ireland was crushed by England on its last visit to Twickenham before the Rugby World Cup

"Obviously, the Triple Crown is something that would be great to win," Henderson said.

"But what many players will think about is the last game we had at Twickenham and how that was definitely not what we wanted."

"We will definitely look back and see how we can make improvements and what we can do."

"I think when any team puts you 50, there is a small element of surprise there."

"We will see that again, we will see what went wrong. But we will finally want to produce a very different performance."

England will definitely be willing to do it, they will seek to go after us, to take out all the fired weapons. Iain Henderson

Ireland, then under the guidance of former chief Joe Schmidt, sent eight attempts at the English rugby house last August.

They achieved consecutive victories at the beginning of a new era under the command of Coach Farrell with the convincing victory of Saturday 24-14 over the current champion of Grand Slam, Wales, in Dublin.

The attempts of Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Conway ensured the success of the bonus point statement, which followed an unconvincing victory the first weekend over Scotland.

Henderson believes that a quick and physical start will be essential on February 23 at Twickenham as Ireland strives to improve even more and achieve consistent performance.

Henderson tackles Justin Tipuric during Ireland's impressive victory over Wales on Saturday

"England will definitely be willing to do so, they will seek to go after us, to take out all the guns on fire," the 27-year-old continued.

"Now we have a week off, a week to regenerate and recover, and try to fix what we think needs fixing. And by entering that week in England we can really increase."

"There is a lot to work on and a lot in which we want to improve and improve. Mastering them physically from the beginning will be key, but everyone wants to do it in every game."

"The quality we see in training and the quality we see that the boys produce for their provinces, we know that it is there and it is one of those elusive things in the sport that nobody can really explain."

"But when you do it right, it feels great to play there, it feels great among the guys who are excited to make things happen."

"Hopefully as this tournament continues we can bring more and more."

Eddie Jones claimed that the beer bottles had been thrown to the England team coach upon his arrival in Murrayfield

England recovered from a surprise defeat against France in Paris by beating Scotland in Murrayfield to lift the Calcutta Cup.

Like his teammate Henderson, Ireland's captain Johnny Sexton feels that his team has a point to prove against the runner-up of the World Cup who has suffered a "beating,quot; at each of last year's meetings.

"He is far from home and is against a team that was a World Cup finalist and will be harmed (by the defeat of France)," said the 34-year-old.

"They are a high quality team and the last two times we played against England have given us a good beating, so we need to improve our game from that level of performance."

"It's a difficult place to go to Twickenham and we haven't had many victories there over the years."

"It certainly won't be different now that it comes to this game."