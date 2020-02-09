Hurricane winds hit the UK and Europe, travel up

The Ciara storm hit the United Kingdom and northern Europe with hurricane winds and heavy rains on Sunday, stopping flights and trains and producing rough seas that closed ports. Football games, farmers' markets and cultural events were canceled as authorities urged millions of people to stay indoors, away from tree branches.

The storm, named by the UK Met Office weather agency, brought winds across the country and delivered gusts of 97 miles per hour to the Isle of White and 93 mph (150 kph) to the village of Aberdaron in North Wales . Powered by fierce winds, it was believed that a British Airways plane had made the fastest flight from New York to London on a conventional plane.

The Boeing 747-436 completed the 3,500-mile transatlantic journey in 4 hours and 56 minutes, landed 102 minutes earlier and reached a top speed of 825 mph (1,327 km / h), according to the Flightradar24 flight tracking website. Two Virgin Airlines flights also roared across the Atlantic, and all three broke the previous subsonic record from New York to London for 5 hours and 13 minutes, Flightradar24 reported.

The storm surge destroyed the beaches and hit the rocky cliffs and cement docks. The Meteorological Office issued more than 250 flood warnings, and public safety agencies urged people to avoid travel and the temptation to take selfies as flood waters grew. The residents of the city of Appleby-in-Westmorland in northwestern England struggled to protect their homes in the midst of severe flooding when the Eden River exploded on its banks.

At least 10 railway companies in Great Britain sent "do not travel,quot; warnings, while about 20 others told passengers to expect long delays. Strong winds damaged electrical wires and train tracks full of broken branches and other debris, including a family trampoline.

Huge crowds of stranded and frustrated travelers were seen at London's King & # 39; s Cross and Euston train stations. The train teams planned to work all night to try to restore service, but Monday morning trips were expected to be long and chaotic.

Dozens of flights were canceled at London airports due to high winds. Heathrow Airport and several airlines consolidated flights on Sunday to reduce the number of cancellations. British Airways offered to re-book customers for domestic and European flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines canceled some flights.

Lufthansa airlines said there would be numerous cancellations and delays from Sunday afternoon and will continue until at least Tuesday morning. The airline planned to continue operating long distance flights at its main center in Frankfurt. Eurowings, a budget subsidiary of Lufthansa, canceled most flights during the storm.

Brussels airport also experienced delays or cancellations.

Two huge ports on both sides of the English Channel, Dover in England and Calais in France, closed operations in the middle of the waves. Dover was partially reopened after being closed for 10 hours. Ferries stopped running there and across the region, even in the turbulent Irish Sea and the North Sea.

The Humber Bridge in northern England was also closed, a move that its website said was only the second time that the massive bridge had completely closed.

Breaking through her usual Sunday routine, Queen Elizabeth II did not attend church in Sandringham to keep her out of danger during the storm.

The Meteorological Office said that most of the United Kingdom had probably seen the worst of Ciara at 9 p.m., when the storm had moved to the northeast of Scotland. However, forecasters predicted a windier weather on Monday, including much colder temperatures and snow in some northern areas.

"While the Ciara storm is clearing, that does not mean that we are entering a period of quieter weather," said meteorologist from the Meteorological Office Alex Burkill. "Blizzards are not out of the question."

In Ireland, an estimated 10,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power on Sunday. The national meteorological agency Met Eireann warned that a combination of high tides, high seas and storm conditions had created a significant risk of coastal flooding, particularly in the west and northwest.

The fierce winds also left without electricity in northern France. The Paris authorities sent a warning to residents and tourists alike to stay inside for their own safety. Parks and cemeteries in the city of Lille and nearby towns were closed when strong winds broke heavy branches. Outdoor markets closed early.

Luxembourg and the German city of Cologne announced that all schoolchildren could stay home on Monday to avoid traveling in dangerous conditions.

In Germany, where the storm was known as "Sabine," national rail operator Deutsche Bahn canceled long-distance trains to higher-risk destinations, including Emden and Norddeich in the northwest corner of Germany, the northern city of Kiel and the island. from Sylt in the North Sea. .

"We have learned from previous storms that it is better not to make trains travel to critical regions in the first place," said Deutsche spokesman Bahn Achim Stauss. "What we want to avoid is that trains get stuck between stations."

Teams of railway employees were deployed with chainsaws to eliminate the fallen trees that blocked the tracks.

In Denmark, meteorologists warned of possible hurricane winds that would arrive on Sunday night, and flights from Copenhagen were canceled. Danish authorities warned motorists not to cross large bridges, including the Great Belt Bridge linking the eastern and western parts of Denmark.

The storm was also expected to hit the southern coast of Norway and hit the southern and western parts of Sweden.

In the world of sports, dozens of soccer games, horse races, rugby games and other events were suspended, including the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham. A 10km race in London was also canceled that was expected to attract 25,000 participants.

The Dutch football association canceled all matches on Sunday in the top-notch league due to safety concerns, as did the two main football leagues in Belgium, the Jupiler Pro League and the Proximus League. A German football league match between title challenger Borussia Moenchengladbach and Cologne was also postponed.

However, in the Netherlands, a fearless band of cyclists took full advantage of the wild conditions to participate in the Dutch Wind Cycling Championship.

Using only basic bicycles without gears, light frames or handlebars, the contestants traveled a timed route of 8.5 kilometers (5.3 miles) along the coast of the southern province of Zeeland. Hit by the winds, blinded by the blowing sand of the nearby beaches, the cyclists struggled to stand.

"I survived, but it's very difficult," said Hans Deting, 56, with his right hand dripping blood after being blown off his bicycle.

"This is a wish list," explained rider Edwin van Gaalen, while leaning on his handlebar, breathless after finishing.

Finally, hurricane winds became too strong even for this macho event. The organizers took the race to an early finish after 250 of the 300 runners had finished.