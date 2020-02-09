Hrithik Roshan and Janhvi Kapoor attract attention at Mumbai airport

Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest stars in B-town at the moment and the performance of his two releases last year justifies that fact. The war became the grossest of the year and Super 30 also managed to score big. While Hrithik is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, is a talent that promises to have a bright future ahead. While he only has one movie in the industry, he already has a lot of followers and with some exciting projects in line, we expect him to grow even more. The actors were clicked at the Mumbai airport and they looked very elegant.

Hrithik Roshan looked super cool with a black hoodie and an elegant gray jacket combined with jeans. Janhvi Kapoor, who is often seen in ethnic clothing, wore a light green salva kameez that was topped with some embroidery.

Check out the images below.