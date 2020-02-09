Hollywood prepares to deliver its highest honors at the Oscar ceremony

Hollywood will deliver its top honors on Sunday at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony that could see a battle between 1917 and the South Korean Parasite for Best Picture, and a winning podium of completely white actors that has revived the debate # OscarsSoWhite.

A luxurious spiral stage with 40,000 crystals at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles will be the bright stage while the 24 golden statuettes are delivered on the biggest night in Tinseltown.

All eyes are on the coveted prize for the best film, which prize observers believe is a three-way race between the independent social satire Parasite, the immersive 1917 World War film by British director Sam Mendes de Universal Pictures, and Quentin Tarantino's love letter to show business, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, from Sony Pictures.

Brad Pitt, Elton John, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson and Martin Scorsese are among the nominees of List A, along with the little-known cast of the Korean-language drama Parasite, which threatens to steal thunder from more names Hollywood important.

This year is definitely poor for diversity, with Cynthia Erivo being the only color actor in the race, reliving the #OscarsSoWhite debate four years ago.

The drama of South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, Parasite, competes for the best film and the best international film

Erivo, who played the freedom fighter of the era of slavery Harriet Tubman in Harriet, faces Renee Zellweger, who has received awards this season for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy.

"He gave an incredible performance," said Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman. & # 39; My jaw was on the floor & # 39 ;.

There is also the problem that the field is an exclusively male director field.

"The smart bet is definitely,quot; 1917 ", but I don't rule out the possibility of something else winning, be it,quot; Parasite "or,quot; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood "or,quot; Jojo Rabbit ", & # 39; Scott Feinberg, columnist awards from The Hollywood Reporter, said before the show.

Parasite seems sure to win the category of best international film recently named and seeks to enter the history books as the first film in a foreign language to win an Oscar for the best film.

Pitt, the favorite supporting actor, is at the top, winning multiple awards for his role as a charming Once Upon a Time Hollywood specialist. He has delivered witty speeches and left his hearts speechless with a backstage encounter with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston who went viral last month.

Pitt says he won't bring an Oscar date. Neither Aniston nor Pitt's second ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, have been announced as attending the Sunday show.

Brad Pitt (right) is in the race for the favorite supporting actor. He has already won multiple awards for his role as a charming specialist in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

It is believed that Joaquin Phoenix (pictured) is way ahead of the competition for the best actor. Phoenix underwent a surprising transformation to portray the comic book supervillain title in Joker

Johansson is nominated for both the main actress of Marriage Story and the supporting actress of Jojo Rabbit.

In case he wins both, he will make history as the first actor to win two Oscars for different roles on the same night.

Warner Bros. Joker's dark comic film, which has 11 major nominations, Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story and the epic mafia of The Irishman broadcast service, the Ford v Ferrari race car drama of 20th Century Studios and the Little Pictures adaptation novel by Sony Pictures, completes the competition for first prize.

Variety's principal editor, Marc Malkin, said he believes someone will absolutely address the fact that no director was nominated for the Oscars this year.

& # 39; Who will address the complete closure …? I imagine someone will do that & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Malkin.

Irish teacher Eimear Noone will become the first woman to lead the Oscar orchestra, but diversity among guest presenters and artists is unlikely to ease the anger over this year's nominations.

"I wouldn't call it #OscarsSoWhite but I would say it's #OscarsAsUsual," said the columnist for the deadline awards, Pete Hammond.

"It seems that the Oscars could have been 30 years ago."

The Oscars in the acting categories, generally a matter of agonizing deliberation for industry experts, seem established, with the same four stars sweeping criticism and favorable awards throughout the season.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are believed to be well ahead of the competition for best actor and best actress.

Phoenix underwent a surprising transformation to represent the comic book supervillain title in Joker, as did Zellweger to play the legendary Hollywood diva Judy Garland in Judy.

Experts believe that Phoenix is ​​the favorite to win their first Oscar for a disturbing performance as the lone clown who resorted to violence.

The winners are chosen by the 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and for the second consecutive year, the show has no host.

In 2019, the rock band Queen began the proceedings with a live performance to mark the success of the film & # 39; Bohemian Rhapsody & # 39 ;, but this year the organizers do not say how they will capture the public's attention install at home

Netflix increased its Hollywood credentials by gaining 24 outstanding nominations this year, including for the drama The Two Popes, the animated film Klaus and the documentary American Factory.

However, the coveted best film that Oscar can elude once again on Sunday, award observers say.

Elton John, Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel are also among the musicians programmed to play on the Oscar stage.

The luxury and glamor of the event will contrast with the pain that surrounds Los Angeles by the recent death of the Golden Age movie legend Kirk Douglas and Oscar-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant.

The Irishman of Netflix (scene in the photo) has 10 nominations for Sunday's awards ceremony

British musician Elton John (pictured with his Golden Globe for a new song from the biographical film Rocketman) is also a favorite to win an Oscar and will perform at the gala

Both titans have been added to a montage & # 39; in memoriam & # 39; hurriedly reissued in honor of those that Hollywood lost this year, and Eilish is expected to provide a moving musical accompaniment.

The Grammy-winning singer, who will soon give voice to the new James Bond theme, is one of the high-profile musical guests on a night when the five nominated songs will be performed.

John, who has the tip to win (I & # 39; m Gonna) Love Me Again by Rocketman, will present, like Erivo, who also sang and wrote the song for Harriet.

Meanwhile, look for the red carpet dominated by the star of Pose Billy Porter.

Porter has transformed the red carpet with an outfit of headlines, fluid suits that range from a black velvet tuxedo dress to a remote-controlled hat and a golden pharaoh outfit.

He has said he is planning another surprise for Sunday.

The lineup of presenters includes Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran, director Spike Lee, Salma Hayek, Mahershala Ali, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda and rising star Utkarsh Ambudkar will rise to the Oscar stage.

The Academy Awards will be televised live from Hollywood on ABC television, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.