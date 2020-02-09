Hobbs live to the Altior threat in Champion Chase | Racing news





Defi Du Seuil, ridden by Barry Geraghty, on his way to victory at Ascot Racecourse.

Philip Hobbs distrusts a resurgent Altior in the Chase Champion Queen Mother Champion next month, but he will need more evidence before convincing himself that the double holder has returned to his best moment.

Hobbs' Defi Du Seuil remains more likely to play the two-mile championship than the alternative Ryanair Chase for four more stages at the Cheltenham Festival.

But after Altior's return to the winning form in Newbury on Saturday, Defi Du Seuil has been deposed as the absolute favorite with many bookmakers, despite his undefeated season to date in three races at Grade One levels and Two.

In response to Altior's three-quarter-fourth victory over another hopeful Chase champion Sceau Royal in Game Spirit Chase, Hobbs said: "He has obviously run a much better race than the first time.

"If he returns to his best level, then it would be a concern in Champion Chase."

Altior suffered a very frustrating first half of the campaign: he lost his long undefeated record by the fences when he left second on the trip against Cyrname in Ascot in November, and then missed the planned commitments at Kempton due to an abscess.

"Obviously it was a great improvement, and he has run a very good race," Hobbs added about the great Nicky Henderson champion.

"(But) I think it is impossible to know from that if he has returned to his best level.

"It may be that he is getting there, and he will do it next time, so it is very difficult to know."

Hobbs has pointed out for much of the season that Altior's well-being and Cheltenham's goal may be a factor in the Festival's plans for Defi Du Seuil.

The seven-year-old's season has been exemplary, however, more recently with an impressive victory at Clarence House Chase de Ascot last month.

Hobbs added: "We said from the beginning that Chase Champion is probably the most likely, and obviously his season has gone extremely well, particularly last time."