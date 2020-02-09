Henderson reflects on Cross Country for Might Bite | Racing news





Could bite

Might Bite could face Tiger Roll, the winner of Grand National Dual at Glenfarclas Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Nicky Henderson is considering giving Might Bite, first-grade winner, a country-side field trip, in a race that has also been designated as the target for Gordon Elliott's hero Aintree.

Having failed to complete any of his first two starts this season, Might Bite showed a glimpse of his former self in Newbury on Saturday, finishing a respectable third behind Native River in Grade Two Denman Chase.

Henderson said: "We have been trying to rekindle it to form and we are thinking about cross-country persecution in Cheltenham, but it is just an idea.

"We've been playing with him for a few weeks at home, skipping all kinds of funny things, and he has been enjoying it."

"There have been a lot of people asking him to retire, but we rode it differently on Saturday, alone and he really enjoyed it and jumped great."

The Seven Barrows manager hopes to hear positive news about the stable mate Never Adapt, who was taken for x-rays after stopping lame at Betfair Hurdle.

He added: "Everyone who ran yesterday in Newbury was fine, except Never Adapt. It seemed to have a problem and was taken directly to the equine hospital near Newbury.

"The first one jumped, then something went wrong and Barry picked it up. They hadn't found anything immediately, so they did X-rays last night because she was a pretty sore girl."