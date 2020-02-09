Henderson distrusts Champion Chase rivals by Altior | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2aac7ebc3fc41b986783cd5a18525fdc11% %MINIFYHTML2aac7ebc3fc41b986783cd5a18525fdc12%





Nicky Henderson expects Altior to have a fight on his hands when he tries to claim a third consecutive record victory at the Chase Queen Mother Betway Champion at the Cheltenham Festival.

After losing his unbeaten record on the fences when he was overtaken on the trip on his return to Ascot in November, the 10-time Grade One winner returned to his imperious best spot since he returned two miles with a third consecutive Game Spirit victory Chase in Newbury on Saturday.

Although Altior was promoted to favorite with many firms to achieve a third victory in Champion Chase, Henderson has a lot of respect for those who try to dethrone him.

The manager of Seven Barrows said: "As it stands, I definitely believe that this is the best Queen Mother for a few years.

"Altior will have a great fight in his hands in March, and we will be in a great race, so we hope to have good ground for it."

"The race has been good for us in recent seasons, with Altior and before that Sprinter Sacre, and I'm very lucky to have found two horses like this."

"They all say that the same two horses, Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi, are their main rivals, and we respect them, but we are happy to return to the ball game."

Altior's latest success may not have been the highest profile of his career, but it was as significant as most for contrasting reasons in Henderson's eyes.

He added: "It was an important day in his life, given everything that had been said and written about him. Some said he was supposedly gone, but we never doubted him."

"He had a career at Ascot that took a lot away from him, and he had this abscess, for which he had a lot of antibiotics and it also took a lot away."

"We have that career under our belt now, which we had been trying to do for a long time, and it was difficult for reasons beyond his control."

Having endured a stop-start season with his stable star, Henderson feels that Altior still has much more to offer now that he has returned to the track.

He said: "I have no doubt that there is more to come in the trust department. He had a bad experience at Ascot, and with these smart horses, that kind of race can affect them."

"He was quite fit (on Saturday), but he had a blow between two and three out, and Nico had to suffer for a second before pressing the button and turning it on."

"I hope that has eliminated that now, and that blow he had will not be there in March. That should put him in place for four weeks on Wednesday."

While Henderson blames himself for the defeat of Altior in his first start in two miles and five stadiums in Ascot, he feels he had no choice but to follow that route.

He added: "It was a wrong race to run it in Ascot, and it was my fault. Normally I wouldn't have run it, but a lot of people were anxious about it, and we said we would go there, so we felt compelled to do it.

"If we hadn't run in Ascot, they would have set the house on fire, because people came to see this & # 39; Rumble in the Jungle & # 39 ;, in which ours recovered and really became unconscious."

After seeing Altior greeted with a warm reception at the winner's compound in Newbury, Henderson thanks those who came and supported him.

He added: "You're almost going back to the days of Sprinter Sacre with him, and it's great to see that people like it, because that's what the race is about, these champion horses."

"It's always nice to see him well supported, and I really appreciate him from the public."