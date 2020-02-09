"Hair Love,quot; wins the best animated short film, the director dedicates the award to Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTMLe43f3049f2c035a4f592c9d2aab5a46911% %MINIFYHTMLe43f3049f2c035a4f592c9d2aab5a46912%

"Hair Love,quot; takes home the Oscar Award for Best Animated Short Film.

During his speech, Director Matthew A Cherry dedicated the Oscar to Kobe Bryant, while addressing the Crown Law, a law that makes it illegal to discriminate against blacks because of hair.

He affirmed:

"I just want to say that Hair Love was made because we wanted to see more representation and animation. We wanted to normalize black hair.

He continued:

There is a very important problem that exists; It is the Law of the Crown. If we can help this pass in all 50 states, it will help stories like DeAndre Arnold, who is our special guest tonight.

He also added:

This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act as great as yours.

As previously reported, Cherry invited Texas teenager DeAndre Arnold, who recently retired from high school, because she was told that she would have to cut her locomotives in order to participate in high school graduation.

"Hair Love,quot; is about a black father who tries to comb his daughter for the first time. Matthew, who is a former NFL player, started a kickstarter for the movie in 2017.

He has also had his hand on the television shows "Black-ish,quot; and "The Last O.G." This award made him the second athlete to win an Academy Award, after the late great Kobe Bryant.