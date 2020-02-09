Hailie Deegan, anxious not to make more enemies, is fine with the second debut at ARCA Daytona

%MINIFYHTML7d19b306e1d617403421dc692cddad0811% %MINIFYHTML7d19b306e1d617403421dc692cddad0812%

Hailie Deegan was competing for the victory in her first race at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old finally settled for second place behind Michael Self in the first game of the ARCA Series season on Saturday.

However, Deegan gladly accepted the result.

VIDEO: Hailie Deegan: Win Everything

"Near the end, all I wanted to do was finish," he said. "My goal for this race was the top 3, the top 5 was a victory for me."

Deegan was at a surprising distance because he missed a "Big One,quot; accident that drew a red flag in the middle of the 80-lap race, and did not damage his car when he turned Chuck Hiers' car on the outer wall 10 laps later .

She told reporters she didn't want to risk a buildup at the end and was even willing to push Self, her teammate last season at Venturini Motorsports, to the checkered flag.

Hailie Deegan says she was happy to finish second, that simply finishing near the front was a goal, especially embedded between two Venturini cars at the end. pic.twitter.com/w5s4QEBkBw – Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) February 9, 2020

That may sound surprising to those who know how aggressive Deegan is on the track. She said Saturday that she created "more grudges than she should have had,quot; last season while running in the K,amp;N Pro Series West.

Deegan also says he will try to do a better job to avoid becoming enemies in 2020. Running in the K,amp;N West bullring, he often found himself in conflict with his fellow competitors. pic.twitter.com/YQIMjQztaj – Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) February 9, 2020

(You may want to check with Hiers and his team about it.)

Deegan's second place put her in exclusive company. He joined Shawna Robinson (1999) and Karen Schulz (1988) for the best result among women pilots in Daytona (H / T Career Reference) He also tied Robinson and Erin Crocker for the best result in an ARCA race. Crocker finished second three times in the series, Robinson once (H / T NBCSports.com).