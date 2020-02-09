Hailey Bieber stuns in a wool coat Martine Rose and Alexander Wang boots

%MINIFYHTMLd431136f300687a4898e72c60f0ee73811% %MINIFYHTMLd431136f300687a4898e72c60f0ee73812%

Hailey Bieber was surprised when they saw her wearing a Martine Rose wool coat combined with Alexander Wang's boots. Designed by Maeve Reilly, Hailey is a supermodel that always looks fashionable, even if she's just running errands or heading to exercise . Hailey's photos in the outfit are becoming viral, especially since Maeve shared them on his official Instagram account. Some fans have been curious to know if Hailey and Justin Bieber plan to have children soon. There have even been rumors that Hailey is pregnant, but that seems unlikely. Hailey was seen in New York on February 8, 2020, wearing the outfit and fans praise her sense of style. There was no trace of a baby bump to be seen.

The outstanding garment that Hailey is wearing is undoubtedly the Martine Rose green wool coat that sells for approximately $ 2300. The coat extended below Hailey's knees and gave her warmth as she left the city streets .

Hailey was wearing a black Wolford shirt and black leather cargo pants by Danielle Guizio. Pants are a popular item among celebrities and have belts. Gigi Hadid was recently seen wearing pants that sell for approximately $ 900.

You can see a photo of Hailey Bieber wearing the outfit shared by Maeve Reilly below.

Danielle Guizio shared a photo of Gigi Hadid wearing the pants on her official Instagram page. You can see that image below. The light illuminated Hailey's pants more than in Gigi's photo when Gigi was photographed during the day. In Hailey Bieber's photo, the pants have a liquid shine or a wet look.

Both Gigi and Hailey opted for boots with pants, but Hailey chose to wear Alexander Wang's Vanna boots that sell for approximately $ 1,000. Hailey wrapped the Alexander Wang Attica Belt bag over her shoulder and waist. The bag sells for almost $ 1000.

She complemented the look with the earrings of Jennifer Fisher Gold Samiria Huggies as you can see in the image above.

What do you think of Hailey Bieber's outfit? Are you a fan of the supermodel style? Have you heard the rumors that Hailey Bieber is pregnant?



