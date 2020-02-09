Gray wolf in danger of extinction that walked more than 8,000 miles across 3 states to find a mate is found dead

An endangered gray world that wandered more than 8,000 miles across Oregon, California and Nevada was found dead Wednesday.

OR-54, a female scattering wolf that is believed to be approximately 3 or 4 years old, was found in Shasta County, according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The state wildlife agency has not revealed any cause of death and state officials are investigating the case, as gray wolves are protected by the Federal Engened Species Act and the California Endangered Species Act.

Killing a wolf is punished over time behind bars.

OR-54 was born in the Rouge Pack in Oregon most likely in 2016 and was a puppy of OR-7, the first wolf that returned to California in more than a century. The wolf is portrayed in the summer of 2018, a year after being caught in southern Oregan.

OR-54 was seen in a private chamber in January. It weighed only 83 pounds by the time the DFW biologists put it on a collar in October 2017

"This is a tragic development for the early stages of wolf recovery in California," said Amaroq Weiss, a West Coast wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement.

& # 39; Like his father, the famous wolf OR-7 who came to California years ago, OR-54 was a beacon of hope that showed that wolves can return and flourish here. His death is devastating, regardless of the cause.

Weiss added later: & # 39; We hope that OR-54 has died naturally and has not been killed illegally. The return of the wolves is an important environmental milestone in our state, and the vast majority of Californians want to see the wolves recovered here & # 39; & # 39 ;.

It is known that OR-54 has traveled more than 8,712 miles since it first entered California

On January 24, 2018, OR-54 crossed the state line and entered east of Siskiyou County in California.

While he spent most of his time in California, OR-54 made two trips back to Oregon.

"It covered more than 7,646 miles after leaving the Rogue Pack," the CDFW statement said. & # 39; OR-54 traveled extensively in northeastern California, through portions of Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.

It is said that OR-54 crossed to the south side of Interstate 80 at the end of September 2019, spending time coming and going between California and Nevada.

The CDFW says that the OR-54 trips represent the "southernmost wolf locations in the state since the wolves returned in 2011,quot;.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, a wolf was illegally killed in northern California.

It is believed that there are approximately a dozen wolves living in California, and most come from the Lessen herd, while others are solitary wolves.

The Lassen package was confirmed in 2017 and frequents Lassen and Plumas counties.