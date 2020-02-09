Government emissions cover-up: Ministers ordered car manufacturers to give false information about CO2

The Government has deliberately covered up the level of greenhouse gases pumped by more than three million new vehicles sold in the United Kingdom for almost two years.

Ministers ordered car manufacturers and dealers to provide consumers with false information about the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) produced by all new vehicles, including supposedly green hybrids.

Surprisingly, CO2 emissions are on average 20-25 percent higher than what customers are told when they buy popular vehicles such as Honda, BMW, Volkswagens and Ford.

In some cases, they are much higher. Someone who buys a 1.8-liter Toyota Corolla hybrid, judged by What Car? magazine as the best hybrid of 2020 – currently it would be said that the vehicle emits 76 g of CO2 per kilometer.

In fact, the real figure is 101 g / km, a huge 33 percent more. A Mail on Sunday investigation has established that some car dealers have a database of actual emissions figures, but the government has ordered them not to publish them.

Last night, Andy McDonald, shadow transport secretary for the workers, accused the government of "intentionally deceiving the public about vehicle emissions."

"Consumers should be able to make informed decisions to reduce their impact on the climate and it is outrageous that the government is working against it."

The secret figures will only be revealed to the public on April 6, when the new vehicle tax will suddenly increase. The increase is forecast to give the Treasury an unexpected annual gain of £ 200 million.

The controversy is linked to a new system to test the emissions and fuel savings of cars that aims to be more representative of the "real world,quot; driving conditions.

Since September 1, 2018, all new cars have had to comply with the so-called Harmonized Light Vehicle Testing Procedure Worldwide (WLTP).

This replaced a discredited test that had been used since the 1980s called the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). Experts say that NEDC produced CO2 results that were 40 percent lower than the greenhouse gases that are emitted.

Car manufacturers and dealers were asked to publish the fuel economy figures, measured in miles per gallon, of the new tests on their sales brochures, websites and showrooms in January 2019.

But they were banned from publishing the new highest CO2 figures. Instead, they were ordered to continue using the extremely inaccurate NEDC figures. The guide seen by the MoS of the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA), an agency of the Department of Transportation (DfT), as of November 2018, said & # 39; only the NEDC CO2 figures will be used in the labels and in advertising before April 6, 2020 & # 39; .

Retailers were advised to include a disclaimer that the CO2 figures were derived from the "outgoing test cycle,quot; and that there is a "new test."

However, he did not make it clear that the results would be significantly different. It means that someone who wants to buy a 1.8-liter Toyota Prius hybrid will be informed that the vehicle's CO2 emission is 75 g / km. In fact, the updated figure, which will be made public after April 6, is 25% higher than 94 g / km.

The Government has tried to justify the cover-up by claiming that publishing the true figures would have been confusing for motorists. This is because until April, car taxes, which are related to CO2 emissions, will be based on false emissions figures.

But last night, the auto industry described the policy as "strange,quot; and said they wanted to be more open to the public.

Jenny Bates of Friends Of The Earth said the cover-up was a "betrayal of those who try to take emissions into account when choosing a car." AA's Edmund King said: & # 39; Car showrooms are following complex government guidelines on what to show. Drivers care about the environment and many can suffer a great shock: having bought a car that shows the above figures only to discover that CO2 production is 25 percent higher than indicated & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Last week's Mail on Sunday visited seven car showrooms and in each of them the lowest NEDC emissions figures were mentioned.

Mike Hawes of the Motor Manufacturers and Traders Society said: "The law does not allow manufacturers to display figures derived from WLTP in showrooms or advertising rooms in the United Kingdom until April; this is not what the industry wanted."

Toyota said that while government regulations prevent it from using the WLTP figures in its brochures, the staff has received the figures so that they can & # 39; inform customers & # 39 ;. Their website says that CO2 figures are "subject to change for new vehicles registered after April 1,quot;.

The DfT said: "The new emission test regime as of April 2020 provides a closer representation of,quot; real "fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, allowing consumers to make more informed decisions."