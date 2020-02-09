Get the red carpet of old Oscar Hollywood Glam from Mindy Kaling 2020

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

%MINIFYHTMLcee9c6a2424dd3cf7c3a0df504a7110213% %MINIFYHTMLcee9c6a2424dd3cf7c3a0df504a7110214%

Multi Screenplay Superstar Mindy kaling It looked like a sunbeam on the red carpet of the Oscar 2020, courtesy of a beautiful yellow dress and tons of brilliant diamonds. But her glamorous approach to the beauty of the awards is also thanks to the makeup artist Janice Kinjo.

%MINIFYHTMLcee9c6a2424dd3cf7c3a0df504a7110215% %MINIFYHTMLcee9c6a2424dd3cf7c3a0df504a7110216%

"The inspiration was classic Hollywood glamor," Kinjo tells E! News exclusively. "An elegant silhouette with beautiful hair by Marc Menaand makeup Nothing shocking and a glamorous collaborative story. "

We believe it is safe to say they did it, and Kinjo used some fantastic products to help achieve the look. How did you join? "I applied the Genius Alpyn Beauty Plant and Melt Moisturizer Survival Serum only on their cheekbones to control the brightness," he shares. "I didn't want to leave everything, because it would be difficult to control the brightness factor as the night progresses."