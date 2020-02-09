Get the red carpet of old Oscar Hollywood Glam from Mindy Kaling 2020

David Fisher / Shutterstock
Multi Screenplay Superstar Mindy kaling It looked like a sunbeam on the red carpet of the Oscar 2020, courtesy of a beautiful yellow dress and tons of brilliant diamonds. But her glamorous approach to the beauty of the awards is also thanks to the makeup artist Janice Kinjo.
"The inspiration was classic Hollywood glamor," Kinjo tells E! News exclusively. "An elegant silhouette with beautiful hair by Marc Menaand makeup Nothing shocking and a glamorous collaborative story. "
We believe it is safe to say they did it, and Kinjo used some fantastic products to help achieve the look. How did you join? "I applied the Genius Alpyn Beauty Plant and Melt Moisturizer Survival Serum only on their cheekbones to control the brightness," he shares. "I didn't want to leave everything, because it would be difficult to control the brightness factor as the night progresses."
Then he went to makeup. "I loved using No. 7 because it is affordable and I wanted to show that pharmacy makeup can be worthy of an Oscar! I used the No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation because it is a product that has excellent coverage to build and protects the skin with SPF at the same time. " Kinjo also used MAC Cosmetics Eye Brows Styler to enhance his eyebrows.
But of all the products Kinjo used to create Kaling's glamorous wink at Old Hollywood, there are some that she considers her favorites. For example, mascara No7 The 360, "Because I love a bulky mascara that opens my eyes," he says, adding: "Alpyn survival serum works like a primer and a light moisturizer, and I love Nars satin lipstick because it's a plump lipstick that I can use to fill lips quickly and accurately. "
If you want to recreate the appearance at home, Kinjo recommends keeping a focus on the eyes, with a warning: "Do not overdo the eye shadow. A small shadow goes a long way."
And if you're wondering what it's like to put on makeup for a star of Kaling's caliber on the night of the biggest Hollywood awards show, it's probably exactly as I would expect: equally, surprising and anxious. Kinjo says: "First of all, I am honored to collaborate with her! This has been fun and equally stressful because I want her to look perfect. It's great to work with her and I'm very anxious."
If you want to get the glamorous look of Kaling's red carpet, buy the products Kinjo used next.
Alpyn Beauty Plant Genius Survival Serum
A multitasking of the highest order, this serum is bright, moisturizing and nourishing, and also acts as an illuminating primer. It is also moisturizing with antioxidant-rich ingredients such as vitamin C, bearberry leaf and licorice root extract, and includes gentle scrubs that refine and soften the skin's surface.
Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Melt Moisturizer
This weightless moisturizer could be magical. Not only is it super hydrating and protective of the skin barrier thanks to ingredients such as ceramides and squalane, but also includes Bakuchiol, a plant-based version of retinol that stimulates collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines. The result? A velvety, soft and super cool finish.
No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation
This is one of those rare bases that can do it all. Perfecting the appearance of the skin? Yep. Do you hide the imperfections? You gamble. How to blur the appearance of lines, wrinkles and pores? Absolutely, and it does all that while offering 24-hour hydration. It is also enriched with skin care ingredients that defy age, so your skin is getting the best of all worlds with an impeccable finish. Kinjo used Toffee under Kaling's eyes and on the bridge of his nose to highlight, and then used Chestnut as part of his outline.
No7 Match Made Base Drops
To round out our Kaling base, Kinjo used a drop of these base drops in Walnut to contour. They are formulated to combine with any No7 moisturizer or primer so you can customize your color and coverage level.
Palette of eyeshadows Dior Backstage 003 Neutral amber
Kinjo relied on this warm copper palette to create the smoky look of Kaling. "I used the Matte Smokey Brown to contour and the Bronze Highlighter in the inner corners of his eye," she says. The palette features matte and iridescent shadows to create the perfect look for the eyes.
No7 Stay Perfect Liquid Liner
To delineate and define Kaling's eyes, Kinjo used this liquid eyeliner with a precision tip that makes it easier to hug the lash line. "I love that the lining has a matt finish," he shares. In addition, it is waterproof with 24-hour use.
MAC Cosmetics Eye Brows Styler
This eyebrow pencil is self-propelled and self-sharpened in a waterproof formula, and includes a coil so you can add shape, color and density. Mindy used it in the color Stud, a deep brown, rich and blackened.
Makeup for Ever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation
Available in 30 shades, this long-lasting blurry powder offers a total breathable coverage of up to 12 hours without agglomerating, peeling or fading for an impeccable matte finish.
