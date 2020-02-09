Gabrielle Union will sue Simon Simon Cowell for & # 39; endangering his life & # 39; on the set & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML8124792feed3b655909f783c43d73ee411% %MINIFYHTML8124792feed3b655909f783c43d73ee412%

WENN / Instar / Avalon

The news of the reported plan comes out months after the actress of & # 39; Bad Boys II & # 39; He got involved in a dispute with NBC and the entertainment empire of his fellow judge over his departure after only one season.

Up News Info –

Gabrielle Union allegedly plans to sue a partner "America has talent"judge Simon Cowell for "endangering his life" smoking on the set of the NBC talent show.

The "Bad guys 2"The actress was fired from the panel of judges of the program on November (19) after only one season, amid reports suggesting that her departure was linked to concerns she had raised about a series of controversial incidents that took place behind the scenes. , creating a "toxic" work environment

%MINIFYHTML8124792feed3b655909f783c43d73ee413% %MINIFYHTML8124792feed3b655909f783c43d73ee414%

An investigation into the complaint is currently under way, but, according to the British newspaper Mail on Sunday, Union has resolved its dispute with the network and Syco, Cowell's entertainment empire, for his departure, and now plans to sue personally to the tycoon.

%MINIFYHTML8124792feed3b655909f783c43d73ee415% %MINIFYHTML8124792feed3b655909f783c43d73ee416%

A source said: "Gabrielle was always angry because Simon would smoke when the cameras were not working."

"For her, this is a big problem. She thinks smoking has put her life in danger. It can cause cancer and she doesn't think she deserves to have been at risk when she was at work. This lawsuit will be sent to Simon at any time. determined to see this. "

California has strict anti-smoking laws that prohibit employers "knowingly or intentionally allowing … smoking tobacco products in a closed place of employment."

Cowell is known for his smoking habit and has had trouble quitting smoking after admitting he smoked up to 80 cigarettes a day in the past.