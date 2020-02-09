



Teddy Thomas scores for France

France followed its impressive victory over England with a mixed victory of 35-22 over an Italy that fought on Sunday.

France seemed willing to run away with the game after scoring two early attempts, but lost focus at crucial moments, which allowed Italy to return to the game.

Les Bleus managed to recover long enough to score three more attempts and achieve victory by bonus points, but they must improve before their trip to Cardiff to face Wales within two weeks.

Antoine Dupont escapes to France

It was a strong start of Les Blues, who were 8-0 up after six minutes thanks to a penalty and an attempt by Teddy Thomas, the end reaching the end of a Ntamack plate.

Captain Charles Ollivon marked his second place after the scrum half Antoine Dupont showed rhythm and some patience, which caused the captain of France to be buried.

Carlo Canna tries to provoke something for Italy

Italy seemed in danger of being shattered but showed its own patience, going through 13 phases with Matteo Minozzi end going on. Tommaso Allan added the conversion before adding a penalty to make it 13-10.

France scored its third place just before halftime after Dupont sent a lovely jump pass to No. 8 Gregory Alldritt, who galloped. Ntamack rejected the conversion in both positions before finally getting France to get a healthy advantage of 23-10 in the break.

Some early resistance from Italy in the second half put France under pressure, but they got their bonus point in the 60th minute. From the lineout, Dupont and Thomas combined before releasing Ntamack, who entered to score.

Cyril Baille leads strong through France

Les Bleus continued to frustrate by losing focus by allowing Italy to return to the game: they scored their second place after a strong lineout boost saw replacement hooker Federico Zani landing the ball against the post.

The conversion was 28-17, but although France continued to make unforced errors and give away unnecessary sanctions, Italy could not cut its leadership.

The replacement scrum half Baptiste Serin brought France back to life with a brilliant individual attempt later. Taking a quick penalty, he cut a tackle before running to his own catcher to score. Matthieu Jalibert was converted.

Italy had the last word when the end Mattia Bellini passed after combing well with Jayden Hayward, but victory at the bonus point takes them to the top of the Six Nations table.

The good

Leonardo Sarto is approached by Teddy Thomas

France showed moments of power, rhythm and some patience too. The young side showed maturity patches and its eaves protruded again, dominating the collisions.

Italy could have lowered his head after falling 13-0, but showed guts to return to the game. His game of pieces had their moments and seemed dangerous with the ball in hand.

The bad

For France, well, they lost their focus and cannot afford to shut down during long periods of the game. His lineout stuttered, especially in the second half and they made too many mistakes. Discipline was also a problem for them and Ntamack will not be happy with his kick statistics after missing three conversions and a penalty.

A better performance of Italy after their nightmare against Wales, but it is still another defeat: they have now lost 24 consecutive games of the Six Nations. They have given too many penalties, especially in defense.