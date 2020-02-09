%MINIFYHTML97c28899e0e39a787be1a566badcadf511% %MINIFYHTML97c28899e0e39a787be1a566badcadf512%

A fourth patient tested positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom after being infected in France by another British case.

They are being treated at the Royal Free Hospital in Camden, north London, marking the first person suffering from the deadly infection in the capital.

The victim contracted the virus in France from a previously confirmed British patient, who is believed to be the British man in quarantine in Brighton who recently returned from a four-day trip to the Alpine ski resort of Contamines-Montjoie, near Mont Blanc .

This Brighton man became the third case on UK soil, joining two Chinese citizens quarantined in York.

Health officials are now struggling to locate anyone who has come into contact with these cases in the United Kingdom to crush the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Professor Whitty said: & # 39; Another patient has tested positive for a new coronavirus in England, bringing the total number of cases in the United Kingdom to four.

& # 39; The new case is a known contact of a previously confirmed UK case, and the virus was transmitted in France.

& # 39; Public Health England experts continue to work hard to find patient contacts from UK cases.

& # 39; They successfully identified this individual and made sure that adequate support was provided.

& # 39; The patient has been transferred to a specialized NHS center at the Royal Free Hospital, and we are now using strong infection control measures to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

& # 39; The NHS is extremely well prepared to handle these cases and treat them, and we are working quickly to identify any additional contact the patient has had. This patient followed the advice of the NHS in isolating himself instead of going to A,amp;E.

The nationality of the fourth UK patient has not been confirmed, but it is understood that he was infected by a Brighton man who He picked up the mistake in Singapore, where he had attended a business conference.

He then flew to France and stayed in Contamines-Montjoie, where he infected five British citizens, including a nine-year-old boy, currently receiving treatment in the Alpine region.

Six other Britons in the complex were also quarantined, but have not been diagnosed, and the local school the patient attended was temporarily closed.

Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia said: “ This new case would appear to be related to the case group in the French ski resort, which is also related to the case in Brighton.

"As such, this case is part of the same group that is reported to be linked to a British citizen returning from Singapore."

It comes when the plane planned by the government that rescued British beached from Wuhan, China, landed at the RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The fourth case of the United Kingdom was confirmed shortly after a British man in Mallorca tested positive for coronavirus.

His wife and two daughters were negative, the Balearic Islands government said.

The health ministry said the case study that may have had contact with the man had already begun.

Passengers on the charter flight were taken to the Kents Hill Park hotel and conference center in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the repatriation flight had brought back 105 British citizens and family members, as well as 95 European citizens and family members.

A total of 13 employees and doctors were also on board.

The ambulance service said the presence of the group in Milton Keynes would not pose a risk to the local population.