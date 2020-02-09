Forget Ciara's prayer, Alex Fine suggests that he asked Russell Wilson about his

%MINIFYHTMLd2cbce91ab07aedd2f65bc14003a00b011% %MINIFYHTMLd2cbce91ab07aedd2f65bc14003a00b012%

While many women have been looking for "Ciara's prayer,quot; (you know, the one that gave Cici his true blue prince, Russell Wilson), a man dared to ask if it was really Russell's prayer that united them to all.

Think about it, Ciara is as captivating as Russell, so it is a fair view of the stage. The point is that both men and women want a quality partner to fall in love.

Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, is apparently one of the lucky ones who received an answer to his prayer, according to him.

After showing love to his wife and baby Frankie in an Instagram post, there was a lot of love under his comments and even a fan dared to ask if Ciara's prayer had been involved in getting Cassie to meet Alex.

"Ciara shared that prayer with Cassie?" The fan asked. Alex's answer had changed the question completely.

Alex replied: "What would happen if Russell shared the prayer with me?"

And all we can say is: "I know it's right!"

But Alex's gesture doesn't surprise anyone, since he was always his own blue prince for Cassie. The two became officers at the end of 2018 and in June 2019, the couple announced they were expecting a girl!

Alex wrote a beautiful message for Cassie and her future future daughter. You can read it here.

Not long after, the two announced their engagement and got married in September 2019. Cassie gave birth to baby Frankie in December.

We love to see the kings represent their queens! Alex Fine and Russell Wilson are definitely real!